Friends boss shares shock real reason the much hyped reunion special has been delayed

One of the creators of Friends has thrown the live studio audience under the bus – claiming they are to blame for the ongoing delay for the much hyped reunion episodes.

Marta Kauffman is the co-creator of the long running American comedy show that starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The 63-year-old has been instrumental in arranging the Friends reunion special – which had originally aimed to air in May this year before being repeatedly delayed due to complications in creating the show caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With the COVID-19 health crisis showing no sign of disappearing, it seems the need to include a live studio audience like they did during the original filming of Friends is the true reason for a delay to the show returning.

Marta told Entertainment Tonight: “We all want it to happen. We just have to wait until it is safe.

“This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works – we are going to need a live audience.

“Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is… We can not do it without them.

“Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience.”

The Friends reunion special – tentatively titled The One Where They Got Back Together – was originally due to air in May to coincide with the launch of the HBO Max channel in the USA.

However the pandemic pushed back filming plans – with latest reports suggesting it will be May 2021 “at the earliest” for the show to film.

Show star Jennifer Aniston has promised fans the reunion special will be worth the wait.

She told Deadline earlier this month: “It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

“I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed.”