FRIENDS merchandise and a Joey Tribbiani-inspired coffee set are a hit with Primark shoppers.

FRIENDS-themed items and a Joey Tribbiani-inspired coffee set have sparked a frenzy among Primark shoppers.

If you like the hit American TV show FRIENDS, which stars Joey, Ross, Chandler, Rachel, Phoebe, and Monica, you’ll love Primark’s inspired range, which includes everything from PJs to stationary and even coffee sets.

Fans of Primark’s ‘FRIENDS’ products and Joey Tribbiani-inspired coffee set are ecstatic, and we can’t blame them.

As confirmed on their Instagram account, the caffeine-fueled drinking set costs just £5 and features a well-known saying from character Joey Tribbiani when he flirts with women.

Don’t worry if you don’t drink coffee because Primark has a variety of products inspired by the hit TV show in addition to coffee sets.

A travel pillow, a make-up case, stationary, pyjamas, and a bag are among the items included.

“We all know there’s nothing better than binge-watching FRIENDS, so make sure your neck is supported for your impending marathon with our travel pillow – perfect for long journeys and days wrapped up on the sofa,” the discount retailer wrote on their website.

“Now…for the Monicas of the world, our new sticky notes, pens, and pads are the ideal additions to your stationery kits, and remember, don’t just place the pen lids on; you want to push the caps on until you hear them click!”

“Monica would be incredibly pleased.”

If you’re more of a Joey, grab our ‘JOEY DOESN’T SHARE FOOD’ pin to keep stray hands away from your pizza.

You can take a little bit of Friends with you everywhere you go, from eye masks to make-up bags.”

Have you tried the FRIENDS coffee set from Primark yet?