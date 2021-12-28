Friends pay heartfelt tribute to ‘amazing’ young dad, 26, who was stabbed to death in a Boxing Day pub brawl as cops search for his killers.

TRIBUTES have been paid to an “amazing” father who was knifed to death on Boxing Day in a suspected pub brawl.

Coley Byrne, a 26-year-old victim named locally, will be “forever missed,” according to heartbroken friends.

Around 10 p.m. yesterday, police were dispatched to Sheffield’s Gypsy Queen Pub.

After being rushed to hospital, a man died of stabbing injuries, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The police department has issued a public appeal for information about the incident, and a murder investigation has been launched.

“We are looking for anyone who may have been in the Gypsy Queen at the time and who may have seen anything that can help us determine exactly what happened that led to the death of a young man,” said DCI Mick Hakin, the officer in charge of the investigation.

Flowers have been laid near the pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton, South Yorkshire, by mourners.

“It sounded like a right scuffle in the car park,” said one nearby resident to the Derbyshire Telegraph.

“I heard a lot of screams and glass breaking and crashing.”

On social media, friends and family paid tribute to the father.

“Since we were kids, you’ve always been by my side, we were a team bro, u did anything for me,” Rochelle Bethany wrote.

“All I want is for this horrible nightmare to end. I’ll never forget you and I’ll always miss you.”

“I literally have no words!” Nicole Sheldon said. “Truly heartbreaking and devastating! My heart goes out to your family and babies!”

“May your soul rest in peace.”

“Waking up this morning to find out you’ve passed has devastated me, one of the most genuine men I’ve ever had the pleasure of calling my friend,” Ash Broughton said.

“You were always smiling and chilling, and it was always a pleasure to see your face.”

“Heaven has a new hero.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident number 845 from December 26.