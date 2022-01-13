Friends pay tribute to the’strong-willed and ambitious’ woman who died suddenly at the age of 24.

Friends pay tribute to the’strong-willed and ambitious’ young model who died suddenly at the age of 24.

HEARTWARMING tributes have been paid to a young glamour model who died unexpectedly and was described as having a “gentle heart.”

Amy Gregory, 24, died unexpectedly during the holiday season at her home in Pontypridd, Wales.

Her shocked family and friends paid tribute to the “strong willed and ambitious” model, describing her as “strong willed and ambitious.”

Babestation had previously employed Amy, who worked under the name Chloe Love.

Friends believe the model suffered from “anxiety and depression” prior to her death.

“A few days ago, Amy took her own life,” a fundraising page stated.

Her heart and mind ached, and life had become too much for her.

“There are some hearts that are simply too gentle for this world.”

“Amy was a smart, ambitious, witty young woman with a gentle heart and a lovely laugh,” Amy’s mother Karina said in a tribute to her daughter.

“At 24, Amy had seen and done more than most people her age.

She was a brave, strong, and beautiful young lady who had overcome adversity and made the most of her brief existence.

“She will be greatly missed by her family.”

Her perfect smile, her cheek, her humour, and her bubbly personality will be missed.

“Although we will never be able to recover from Amy’s death, we will continue to live together and keep her memory alive in our home and hearts.”

“We hope Amy feels at ease, safe, loved, healed, and free wherever she is now.”

Amy’s family and friends have created a GoFundMe page to help with the model’s funeral expenses.

The money will also be used to raise awareness for mental health charities, with more than £6,000 already raised.

“It is with a heavy heart that I put together this fundraising campaign, and I hope that by creating this fundraiser we will be able to raise some money to cover the costs of Amy’s funeral and to support her family at this difficult time,” says the page, which was set up by a close family friend.

“The last few days have been extremely difficult, and it’s critical that Amy’s family have time to grieve and process what has occurred. If we can assist them by ensuring that their daughter receives the heartfelt send-off that she deserves, I believe it will be a kind act of service – not only for the family but also for Amy herself.”

“Amy was a witty, intelligent, and lovely young woman who was adored by her family and friends.

“She was tenacious, ambitious, and tenacious.”

Her smile was wide and her laugh was loud…

