Friendship between Turkey and Qatar has endured adversity.

Friendship between Turkey and Qatar has endured through thick and thin.

The Turkish president will attend the seventh meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Doha.

Qatar’s Doha

Relations between Turkey and Qatar have rapidly developed in various fields since the rise to power of the Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkey in 2002.

In a volatile region like the Middle East, the ability of the two countries to maintain strong relations and agree on many regional and international issues is a rare “distinguished experience” that has provided a solid foundation for increased interdependence and cooperation.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Doha, Qatar, for the 7th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

His visit is at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to a statement released by Turkey’s Communications Directorate on Sunday.

In addition to regional and international issues, the two leaders are expected to review bilateral relations in all dimensions and discuss steps that can be taken to deepen bilateral cooperation.

a loud bang

Relations between Turkey and Qatar were established in 1979 with the opening of embassies in Doha and Ankara. However, after the AK Party came to power in 2002, relations between the two countries exploded.

Erdogan, then the country’s prime minister, traveled to Qatar with a number of his cabinet members in the same year.

The two countries agreed to expand their economic ties, particularly in the energy sector.

Following that, a number of other high-level visits occurred, resulting in more agreements in a variety of fields.

The first Turkish-Qatari Business Forum was held in Doha in 2008, in the presence of Turkish President Abdullah Gul at the time.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in the same year to begin comprehensive cooperation in a variety of fields.

Erdogan inaugurated the Turkish Embassy’s new headquarters in Doha in 2013, and Qatar was Erdogan’s first Arab country visited after assuming the presidency in 2014.

Committee for Joint Strategic Planning

President Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir, Tamim bin Hamad, signed an agreement in December 2014 to establish the Joint Strategic Committee between the two countries.

Doha hosted the Joint Strategic Committee’s first meeting, marking a watershed moment in the organization’s history.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.