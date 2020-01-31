Frightening moment cruise ship rocks violently as it docks in extreme weather conditions in Norway

A cruise ship’s captain battled strong winds and choppy seas while docking in Norway, but was unable to prevent his ship from hitting the harbour wall as it violently rocked.

MS Nordnorge, an expedition ship, was docking at Bodo harbour when it encountered harsh weather conditions on January 21.

Footage shows the ship tilting towards the harbour wall as it is pushed along by winds during the attempt to berth.

The wind suddenly strengthened to about 30-35m/s, leaving the captain to control the ship with propulsion and an anchor.

The footage shows the stern hits the pier first and the rest of the vessel then follows. Two people wearing high-vis vests stand back from the harbour wall below before running forwards to fix the rope to the deck fitting.

Other passengers can be seen peering over the side of the ship as it docks.

A similar video was also posted to Facebook, captioned in Norwegian: ‘Skilled fishing boats on board Hurtigruten.’

One social media user commented: ‘Fantastic!’

Another wrote: ‘Very capable crew.’

A third added: ‘Got goosebumps.’

According to the Maritime Bulletin, skipper Tormond Karlsen said in Norwegian: ‘It was quiet when we entered the harbour, but then came the strong gusts of wind from the northwest.

‘We just had to let it stand and use the engines for everything they are worth.’

MS Nordnorge has an on-board expedition team, providing lectures and presentations and activities on the ship.

The cruise ship, built in 1997 and refurbished in 2016, fits 590 passengers and 32 cars.

It has a speed of 18 knots and is 123.3m in length.