From 2022, UK visitors to popular European resorts will be required to pay a visa fee.

All British passport holders must pay the €7 fee and pre-register their information in order to travel to countries such as Spain and France.

It is expected to be implemented by the end of 2022 and will be a requirement for short-term visitors from visa-free countries such as the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union has created a great deal of uncertainty about the future of the two countries’ relationship, as well as what Brexit means for travel and business.

All British travelers will be required to pay the visa fee, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission.

It will allow UK citizens to stay in EU countries for up to 90 days in a 180-day period, potentially causing major problems for holiday home owners in Spain, Portugal, and France.

According to City AM, the so-called European Travel and Information and Authorisation Scheme (ETIAS) allows citizens of 61 non-EU countries to enter the EU Schengen area with travel pre-authorisation rather than a full visa.

Payment and pre-registration will be required for all trips to all Schengen area countries, as well as non-Schengen destinations Andorra and Monaco, according to the European Commission.

It is required for travel to Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, San Marino, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Italy, Greece, the Czech Republic, Malta, Monaco, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway, and Vatican City.

