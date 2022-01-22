From a cocaine-addicted dog to Hugh Hefner’s ‘Pig Night’ orgies, there are seven shocking Playboy Mansion revelations.

From a cocaine-addicted dog to Hugh Hefner’s ‘Pig Night’ orgies, here are the seven most shocking Playboy Mansion revelations.

From a cocaine-addicted dog to Hugh Hefner’s “Pig Night” orgies, these are the seven most shocking Playboy Mansion revelations.

Secrets of Playboy, an upcoming Aandamp;E docuseries that premieres on the Aandamp;E Network on January 24, will reveal some shocking stories about Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion.

“The documentary event ‘Secrets of Playboy’ explores the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens,” according to Aandamp;E TV.

“The series examines the far-reaching consequences of Hugh Hefner’s complex world on our culture’s view of power and sexuality.”

Sondra Theodore, Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, claimed Hefner had so much cocaine in his Playboy mansion that a friend’s poodle became addicted to it, according to the new TV documentary.

And the dog’s habit became so bad that he was confined during parties because he would try to get a fix by licking guests’ noses.

The mutt became addicted after dipping his nose into the “huge vials” of white powder strewn about the infamous Los Angeles property, according to the American actress and model.

“Drugs were everywhere…,” Sondra, 65, recalls.

Hef’s best friend had a dog named Louis, and Louis became addicted to cocaine.”

“It was smelt by the dog from across the room,” she continues.

When people were present, he had to confine that dog.

“One night, a very famous person walked into the house, and that dog leapt from the couch and licked her up the nose.”

“‘He just loves me,’ she says. “We knew why that dog was on her.”

“Cocaine was a big deal,” Lisa Loving Barrett, who worked for Hefner from 1977 to 1989, writes in Secrets of PlayBoy.

A pile of the Class A drug was under a toilet paper holder in a downstairs loo at a couple of the larger parties, she recalls.

Hefner was allegedly a “dirty old man” who enjoyed drug-fueled parties with prostitutes and celebrities, according to a former valet.

Stefan Tetenbaum worked as Hefner’s valet from 1978 to 1979, and claims to have been tasked with cleaning the infamous womanizer’s sex toys after orgies involving porn stars and A-listers.

The 67-year-old told the New York Post that Hefner would throw “Pig Nights” at the Playboy Mansion, which he described as “debauched swingers parties.”

Hookers would romp with the multi-millionaire’s friends and well-endowed porn actors on these evenings.

Tetenbaum claims “Hef” didn’t bother learning his name and that the legendary publisher would even hire transsexual prostitutes to…

