From a Jamaican bobsleigh team to the return of Fraggle Rock, there are 11 good news stories this week.

This week, there were 11 good news stories, ranging from a Jamaican bobsleigh team to the return of Fraggle Rock.

In addition, there will be justice for ‘witches,’ a James Joyce celebration, and two world-record-breaking women.

A massive pristine coral reef has been discovered off the coast of Tahiti, providing hope that more underwater ecosystems are waiting to be discovered at previously undiscovered depths.

The reef, which stretches for two miles along the ocean floor in the Pacific’s Twilight Zone – so named because there is only limited sunlight at depths of 200m-1,000m below the ocean surface – is one of the largest such discoveries at depths of more than 30 metres.

The reef did not appear to have been affected by the bleaching events that had damaged neighboring reefs in shallower waters, according to scientists from the Unesco-led mission in French Polynesia.

Zara Rutherford, a British-Belgian teenager, has become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, completing the journey in five months.

Rutherford took off on August 18, 2021, making more than 60 stops across five continents before landing two months later than planned at Flanders Airport in Belgium due to bad weather.

The 19-year-old – whose parents are both pilots – spent a month stuck in Nome, Alaska, and 41 days in Russia during his journey.

Rachael Lawrence of Braintree, Essex, was reunited with her cat Barnaby after hearing his meow over the phone.

Lawrence had called the vet to check on her other cat, Torvi, an 11-month-old kitten who was undergoing surgery, when she heard the distinct meow in the background.

She was told that the noises were coming from a stray cat that had been brought in, but when she called back later to inquire about the cat’s details, she was able to identify him as Barnaby.

They’ve reunited eight months after he went missing.

Researchers have discovered that many small urban gardens are just as important as large gardens for bee conservation in UK cities.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, discovered that the size of gardens in Bristol had little bearing on the amount of nectar produced, with small spaces containing just as many pollinator-friendly plants as large spaces.

The music video went viral in 2017 and is now the first to reach 10 billion views on YouTube.

Pinkfong, a children’s education company, produced the catchy song that was released in November 2015.

