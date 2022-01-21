From a notebook confession to a revolver near his body and fake Gabby Petito texts, seven Brian Laundrie revelations are revealed.

The Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie case is littered with revelations relating to Laundrie’s notebook and other personal belongings.

Four months after Petito’s remains were discovered in Grand Teton National Park, the case is coming to an end after a thorough investigation.

After meeting with the late woman’s family on January 20, the FBI provided a final investigation update on the case.

“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider in a statement.

“Because the investigation was covered in the media all over the world, the public’s assistance was invaluable.”

“On behalf of the FBI, I’d like to thank the public for the thousands of tips received throughout the investigation, as well as our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their efforts.”

Laundrie’s remains, along with a backpack, a notebook, and a revolver, were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida in October.

According to the FBI, a review of the notebook revealed statements written by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito’s death, which proved to be one of the most significant revelations during the months-long investigation.

The Laundrie family surrendered their firearms to the FBI when the investigation into Petito’s disappearance began.

One, according to Fox News, is missing.

It’s unclear whether this is the gun used in Brian Laundrie’s suicide.

Laundrie was seen in footage and photos from the couple’s cross-country road trip with a variety of notebooks.

On October 20, 2021, Laundrie’s body was discovered at the Carlton Reserve with a notebook containing Petito’s death notes.

However, the notebook also contained additional case information.

Laundrie’s notebook revealed that after Gabby died, she and Brian’s phone exchanged several messages.

“These messages’ timing and content are indicative of Mr.

Laundrie tried to deceive law enforcement by claiming that Ms.

The FBI said in a statement that Petito was still alive.

Laundrie’s abandoned Ford Mustang was discovered miles away from where his parents claimed he was last seen alive, hiking.

The car was found 16 miles away from the Carlton Reserve, at 6968 Reisterstown Road in the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park, where Laundrie’s remains were later discovered.

The vehicle was initially recovered and driven to Laundrie’s parents’ home.

After a search warrant was executed on September 20, the mustang was towed from the Laundrie residence.

Petito’s credit had been used previously, according to reports…

