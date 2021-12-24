From a slaughter over presents to a two-day shooting spree that left six people dead, these are the deadliest Christmas murders.

WHILE the holiday season is typically a time of joy, there has been an unusually high number of murders on or around Christmas.

The holidays have sparked some gruesome attacks over the years, from mass killings over unpaid debts to a two-day shooting spree that killed six people.

Here are some of the most horrific attacks that have occurred during the holiday season.

Michele Andersen and her boyfriend visited her family on Christmas Eve in 2007 in Washington state, carrying handguns instead of gifts.

According to the Mirror, Michelle’s parents, Wayne and Judy, lived in a rural home with a caravan on the grounds.

Michele, 29, was allegedly enraged by the fact that she was being asked to pay rent and that her brother allegedly owed her money, and she decided to shoot her parents.

Later that day, her brother Scott, 32, and his wife Erica, also 32, came over with their two children, and the couple shot them as well.

On Boxing Day, police discovered the bodies of the murdered family members.

In 1992, four assassins went on a two-day killing spree in Dayton, Ohio, during the Christmas holidays.

“Christmas killings” became the moniker for the massacre.

According to Crime andamp; Investigation, the killers, Laura Taylor, DeMarcus Smith, Heather Matthews, and Marvallous Keene, were initially attempting to rob people, but the later attacks were motivated by a fear of “snitches.”

On Christmas Eve, the first victim, Joseph Wilkerson, was murdered in his home.

The foursome then proceeded to murder five more people and injure two others.

Taylor, Smith, and Matthews are all serving life sentences for murder, while Kenne was found guilty in five of the murders and executed in July 2009.

David and Roger Cooper, two brothers from the United Kingdom, plotted to kill a woman Roger was having an affair with by using Star Wars terminology such as “Death Star complete.”

Roger was afraid that Sameena Imam would tell his wife about their affair, so he and his brother plotted her death, according to the Mirror.

Sameena arrived at David’s house on Christmas Eve after exchanging coded messages for about a month, and was smothered with a chloroform-soaked rag.

Later, her body was discovered in the woods.

According to the BBC, the brothers have been sentenced to life in prison.

A massive fire ripped through the home of George and Jennie Sodder and their nine children in West Virginia on Christmas Eve, 1945.

