From Aldous Huxley to the Beatles: how LSD has inspired art

While psychedelic trips are often connected with artists from the 1960s, modern painters have also explored the impact of mind-altering drugs. Among them is Joe Roberts, who has produced works inspired by trips from LSD, DMT, and psilocybin. In 2018, he explained his thinking: “Perhaps the most important thing is to inspire someone to see for themselves what the psychedelic experience is. I think they are incredible tools or teachers that we have access to, and they should be used. And like any tool, they should be treated with respect and used with caution.”