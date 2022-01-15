From Alex to Paul, Buster to Maggie, who are the Murdaughs?

From Alex to Paul, Buster to Maggie, who is the Murdaugh clan?

The Murdaughs’ surname has been linked to murder and mystery for years.

After widower Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head on September 4, the South Carolina family mystery continues to confound investigators.

The Murdaughs are members of a well-known South Carolina legal family who first made national headlines in February of this year.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s deaths in June 2021, however, shocked the nation after the mother and son were fatally shot.

Here’s what you need to know about the Murdaugh family member:

Alex, a lawyer from Hampton County, South Carolina, is 53 years old.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina in 1990.

Alex was admitted to the South Carolina Bar in 1994 and has been practicing since then.

Alex “represented injured people in all areas of personal injury law, including trucking cases, products liability, and wrongful death,” according to his bio.

In addition, he works part-time as a prosecutor for the 14th Judicial Circuit.

Alex announced on September 3 that he would be resigning from his family’s law firm and entering rehab.

Later that day, the Hampton, SC-based firm’s leaders told The New York Times that Alex had been fired after it was discovered that he had misappropriated company funds.

The 53-year-old lawyer was a partner at Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED), a firm founded more than a century ago by his great-grandfather.

On September 6, PMPED issued the following statement to NPR: “Alex Murdaugh resigned from the Law Firm on Friday, September 3, 2021.

“He is no longer linked to PMPED in any way.”

After PMPED discovered that Alex had misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies, he resigned.”

“A forensic accounting firm will be retained to conduct a comprehensive investigation,” the statement continued.

PMPED has notified law enforcement and the SC Bar.

“We are all disappointed by this news.

You can rest assured that our firm will handle this with care.

“Behavior like this has no place in our company.”

PMPED is unable to comment further at this time due to the ongoing investigations into these issues and client confidentiality.”

Alex has not responded to PMPED’s allegations against him.

Alex was found shot in the head on a South Carolina roadside on September 4.

Alex told police that he was hit while changing a tire on a road in rural Hampton County, South Carolina, on September 4.

Jim, his lawyer…

