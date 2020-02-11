From ‘artificially inseminated cows’ to a John Bolton joke: Oscars 2020 Top 5 cringiest ‘woke’ moments

The Academy Awards were full to the brim with virtue signaling, including actress Natalie Portman’s dress calling out nominated male directors, and Chris Rock and Steve Martin complaining about missing ‘vaginas.’

Missing ‘vaginas’

Despite the Academy Awards going forward with their night without a host, comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock were still given an opportunity at the top of the evening to throw out some digs at the Oscars, including the lack of female artists nominated.

When talking about directors nominated at this year’s ceremony – all males – the pair called out the show for its lack of recognition for females behind the camera.

“So many great directors nominated this year,” Rock said at one point. “I don’t know, Chris, I thought there was something missing from the list this year,” Martin replied.

“Vaginas?” Rock bluntly shot back to applause.

#Oscars Moment: The presenter duo we never knew we needed. @SteveMartinToGo and @chrisrockpic.twitter.com/9rF349pCwA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Rock and Martin were not the only ones worried about missing vaginas …

Natalie Portman’s dress

The mainstream media paid plenty of attention to actress Natalie Portman, who decided to call the Academy out for sexism by wearing a dress with the names of female directors ‘snubbed’ embroidered.

Wearing a Dior cape with the names of women she felt were overlooked for nominations, Portman said she made the decision to don the names to “recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my sort of way.”

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren’t nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Names included on the cape were ‘Little Women’ director Greta Gerwig and ‘The Farewell’ director Luna Wang.

Martin Scorsese, Bong Joon-ho, Quentin Tarantino, Todd Phillips, and Sam Mendes were nominated for the Best Director Academy Award. ‘Parasite’ director Joon-ho ended up ultimately winning the award.

John Bolton shoutout

Before even mentioning his kids, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star Brad Pitt gave a shout out to John Bolton. The actor ensured the ceremony got political in less than 20 minutes by saying the 45 seconds he was given to deliver his acceptance speech was “45 seconds more” than John Bolton was given to testify before the Senate.

Congratulations, Brad Pitt.”They told me I only have 45 seconds up here — which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.” 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#Oscars2020pic.twitter.com/i7ctBfokd3 — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) February 10, 2020

The pandering anti-Trump moment came on the heels of Donald Trump emerging victorious from his impeachment trial.

Climate deniers feel the wrath of ‘Frozen 2’

‘Frozen 2’ star Josh Gad took aim at “climate change deniers” while talking about his film on stage.

“Animated movies are loved everywhere. In fact, ‘Frozen 2,’ or as climate change deniers call it, ‘Not Frozen 2,’ has been dubbed in 45 different languages, which means I know have 45 blood rivals around the world,” Gad said while talking up his film.

Apparently, even animated Disney movies aren’t above shaming people for their political views.

Josh Gad: Frozen 2, or as climate change deniers call it, Not Frozen 2… #Oscarspic.twitter.com/pIkH4kl9vn — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 10, 2020

Stop eating cereal!

After winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in ‘Joker,’ Joaquin Phoenix gave a rambling, almost incoherent speech that shamed people for drinking milk and even called out cancel culture.

Phoenix talked up art’s ability to give a “voice to the voiceless” before ranting about people “artificially inseminating” cows, and then stealing that milk and putting it in “our coffee and cereal.”

Phoenix later called out his own “scoundrel” behavior on movie sets and encouraged folks to not take part in ‘cancel culture’ by punishing people for “past mistakes.”

Not every day you hear the same person who shames you for not being vegan turn around and call out cancel culture.

