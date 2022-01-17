From Australia to Vietnam, countries are reopening their borders for travel this year.

From Australia to Vietnam, countries are reopening their borders to travelers this year.

For the first time during the pandemic, several countries are reopening their international borders.

Aoife O’Riordain gives a sneak peek into what visitors can expect this year.

Laos opened its doors to visitors from a select group of countries on tours to designated “green zone” destinations earlier this month.

It is hoped that more will open up in April and July, and that access to the United Kingdom will be expanded.

A new Chinese-built railway connecting the Chinese city of Kunming with Luang Prabang and the Laotian capital, Vientiane, opened on December 3, 2021.

It is a more environmentally friendly and faster option for travelers, as it eliminates the need for internal flights and long bus rides.

Stubborn Mule can put together a two-week Laos Highlights family itinerary that includes the Unesco World Heritage-listed Luang Prabang, Vientiane, a Mekong cruise, and the country’s 4,000 islands in the south.

With flights, a two-week vacation starts at £2,375 per person.

Vietnam has begun allowing a small number of vaccinated visitors back, with the goal of opening the country to international tourists completely in June.

Azerai, the brainchild of Amanresort founder Adrian Zecha, is one of the hotel openings to look forward to.

It was designed to be a more affordable chain while still maintaining his elegant style.

Azerai The Residence Hue opened just before the pandemic, and Azerai Ke Ga Bay, on the south eastern coast, will open at the end of 2020.

From £200, you can join the BandB.

The Regent Phu Quoc is set to open in April on this popular seaside island, which is home to a Unesco World Heritage Biosphere Reserve for over half of its territory.

Rooms start at £230 and look out over the Gulf of Thailand.

In November, the Himalayan kingdom opened to vaccinated tourists, who were required to quarantine for 14 days, before closing again.

Borders are expected to reopen in time for the unveiling of a great trek.

The Trans Bhutan Trail was used by monks, armies, traders, and messengers for centuries until it was replaced in the 1960s by a new road.

It will reopen in April after a restoration led by the Bhutan Canada Foundation and His Majesty the King of Bhutan.

In the dramatic shadow of the Himalayas, the 420-kilometer route passes through rural communities, mountain valleys, and monasteries.G ­Adventures

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

The countries reopening their borders for travel this year, from Australia to Vietnam