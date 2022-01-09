From bilingual dogs to Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest honor, here are 12 good news stories from this week.

From bilingual dogs to Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest award, here are 12 good news stories from this week.

And why, in some cases, laughter really is the best medicine.

According to new research, dogs can recognize speech and differentiate between languages.

In what is thought to be the first demonstration that a non-human brain can differentiate between two languages, the study found that our four-legged friends show different brain activity patterns to a familiar and unfamiliar language.

The Scottish SPCA successfully released two puffins back into the wild after they were nursed back to health. The birds, named Tony and Don, were discovered on separate beaches in December by members of the public.

Don had broken his leg, and Tony was trapped beneath a pile of seaweed.

They’ve since recovered completely.

MI6 chief Richard Moore thanked China’s state news agency, Xinhua, for the “free publicity” after it published a James Bond spoof mocking the Western intelligence community’s increased focus on Beijing.

Xinhua said it had discovered leaked video footage of a secret meeting between British and US spies in a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Tuesday, with the attached clip, titled ‘No Time to Die Laughing,’ featuring a pair of Chinese actors playing fictional British spies James Pond and Black Window.

‘Thank you for your interest (and the unexpected free publicity!)’ Moore tweeted, in an incredibly rare response.

Under new Government agriculture subsidies, farmers and landowners in England could be compensated for converting large tracts of land into nature reserves or restoring floodplains.

The goal is to ensure that the rewilded land provides wildlife habitat and restores river and stream health, with the goal of improving the status of roughly half of England’s most endangered fauna species.

Dr. Kirsty Squires of Staffordshire University is leading a first attempt to tell the stories of the 200-year-old child mummies discovered in Palermo’s Capuchin Catacombs.

Dr. Squires and her team will use X-ray technology to focus on the child mummies, whose cause of death, identity, and medical history are unknown. The catacombs contain 1,284 mummified and skeletonized bodies – the largest collection of mummies in Europe.

The actor and environmentalist has been honored with the name of a new ylang-ylang tree.

The Oscar winner fought to have a logging concession revoked.

