From Booksmart and Paddington 2 to Tom Hanks’ Big, here are 15 of the best feel-good movies to watch in January.

To keep the January blues at bay, we’ve compiled a list of the most inspiring films.

Whatever your feelings about superhero movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a euphoric deconstruction of the genre that celebrates the hope that anyone can be a hero.

Miles Morales is introduced to the world of everyone’s favorite neighborhood webslinger, and his universe is cracked open as other Spider-Menwomenthings swoop in from other dimensions in this animated triumph.

The bold animation and infectiously funny voice work (with Nicolas Cage and John Mulaney among the standouts) will get your heart racing.

There’s comfort in familiarity, and there’s undeniable bliss in the Greek sun.

Mamma Mia! is a glorious musical that tells the story of Sophie (a radiant Amanda Seyfried) as she prepares for her wedding and invites the three men who might be her father – Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgrd – to meet them properly.

The songs are lovely, the script is touching, and the setting is serene.

This is a tonic.

Grief and heartbreak are frequently required to appreciate those things that teach us to appreciate the good times.

Natalie Krinsky, a writer-director, taps into this – focusing on the loss of romantic love – to create an instant classic of a romcom starring Geraldine Viswanathan and Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery.

This book has enough depth to stand the test of time, with insightful observations on modern dating and a celebration of female friendships.

Jack Black is the king of impromptu comedy, and his performance as Dewey Finn in Richard Linklater’s incomparable high school comedy gets better with each viewing.

There’s something endearing about how these posh kids initially despise Finn (posing as substitute teacher Ned Schneebly) before warming to his strange ways, with each student aspiring to be the best rock band member possible.

As well as small details, the joy comes from legendary dialogue (“You’re tacky and I despise you”).

It’s flawed, just like they are, and that’s what makes it so good.

Will Ferrell plays Icelandic musician Lars Eriksson, and Rachel McAdams plays his professional partner and best friend Sigrit Eriksdóttir.

They are the when they work together.

