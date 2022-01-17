From chaplain to nursery nurse, the unsung NHS heroes: ‘It was tough in Covid when the playroom closed.’

From chaplain to nursery nurse, the unsung NHS heroes: ‘It was difficult in Covid when the playroom closed.’

Three employees tell Gwyneth Rees how they keep the hospital wards running smoothly, why they enjoy their jobs, and how they’re coping with Covid.

The NHS has had a difficult two years, with front-line doctors and nurses frequently in the spotlight.

This is expected to continue this winter; there are currently over 19,000 people with Covid in UK hospitals, and staff absences are high.

While doctors and nurses are well-known in the UK, the NHS is supported by tens of thousands of non-medical workers.

These workers, who range from porters to cleaners, physiotherapists to receptionists, are vital to hospitals and patient care.

However, a Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall documentary titled Geordie Hospital, which follows life inside three hospitals in the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has highlighted their significance.

Three of these unsung heroes tell the i how they dealt with the pandemic and why their jobs are just as important as those of front-line medics.

The term “frontline workers” irritates me the most when it comes to hospitals and the pandemic.

We were dealing with a virus that has no such limitations; it has no front line.

Of course, the doctors and nurses deserve praise.

However, there are many other hospital employees who continue to put themselves in danger and go above and beyond.

They include my chaplains’ team.

In total, I have 14 employees who represent a wide range of worldviews and beliefs.

Poppy Jingles, our springer spaniel employee, works as a welfare dog.

For the entire trust, our job is to look after the employees, patients, and relatives.

This could entail sitting with someone as they die, talking to someone late at night when painful thoughts flood in, or simply assisting a colleague with unloading.

We were embedded in the wards, along with the medics, during the pandemic.

While someone is dying, I’ve found myself dressed in full PPE, my phone wrapped in plastic, making Facetime calls to relatives.

We’ve helped with two emergency weddings as well as an emergency.

