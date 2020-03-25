From Cher to floating eyeliner: this week’s fashion trends

What’s hot and what’s not in fashion this week

Going up



C-hives Beehives are great, but Cher’s voluminous hair on the cover of CR Fashionbook, with its face-framing bangs, is bringing us joy.

Puppy-matching Orlando Bloom at Milan fashion week in an all-brown suit, clutching an all-brown puppy, set a new bar for coordinated dressing.

Rainy day fund Cute purse slogan at Lulu Guinness’s new London flagship, which opened on Thursday. Sure to brighten up bad weather days.

Marmalade Specifically Florence Pugh’s homemade. Just add dungarees (and toast).

iPhone chargers Used as a hair accessory at the Balenciaga show. Functional: we like it.

Going down



Shins With knee-high still the boot choice of those in the know, we’ll be keeping our tibias tucked up until later in the spring.

Feline flicks Gigi Hadid wore floating eyeliner (above the crease) during Paris fashion week, and we can only imagine the time it would save us.

Chamber chills Like the idea of cryotherapy but can’t face full body immersion at -85 degrees? 111Skin’s new “sub-zero” face mask mimics the effects.

Bumbags Switch to the “legpack”, as at Marine Serre. Like a backpack for your calf. Nifty.

Piercings Skin embellishments were simply glued on to models in New York. Grab your Pritt Stick.