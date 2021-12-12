From Columbine to Rittenhouse, the NRA has fueled America’s obsession with the AR-15.

The AR-15, Rittenhouse’s weapon, is equal parts killing machine, political symbol, and fashion statement.

“Way to go.

“You did a good job,” Sydney Watson, a right-wing YouTuber from the United States, told Kyle Rittenhouse on her show this week.

“Of all the people you shot at, you probably killed two of the worst people on the planet.”

Even the baby-faced killer, who crossed state lines with an illegally obtained AR-15 assault rifle and killed two protesters (one unarmed) and injured another during a race riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, seemed surprised.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges, thanks in part to the intervention of a sympathetic judge (whose “God Bless the USA” ringtone from a Trump rally rang twice during the trial).

But the 18-year-old, perhaps fearful of civil suits, responded that the killings were “nothing to be congratulated about.”

Those on the far left of the US Congress disagree.

Rittenhouse has been nominated for the Congressional Gold Medal by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Madison Cawthorn, a member of Congress, wants to hire Rittenhouse as a congressional intern.

He told the court that the gun “looked cool” to him.

He isn’t the first high-profile assassin to pay homage to the prestige that comes with owning an automatic weapon.

“With the power of the AR, you will know who I am,” Parkland High School shooter Nikolas Cruz said before massacring 17 people in Florida in 2018.

How did America get to the point where battlefield weapons have become fashion statements, and those who wield and even use them against unarmed civilians have become heroes?

Even some pro-gun advocates are asking what went so horribly wrong in the aftermath of the Rittenhouse case and a seemingly endless string of mass shootings.

Ryan Busse, a former weapons executive turned whistleblower, blames the National Rifle Association (NRA) in his new book Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America.

He claims that the NRA’s moral decay led to the promotion of the AR-15, the weapon of choice of school shooters.

It had also spawned and spread a new and profoundly un-American type of politics, which makes him fearful for the future.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

