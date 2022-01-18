From creepy CCTV to the suspect’s doctor’s visit, here are five chilling details about the fatal stabbing of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer.

From creepy CCTV to the suspect’s doctor’s visit, there are five chilling details in the fatal stabbing of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer.

FROM creepy CCTV footage to the suspect’s doctor’s visit, these are the five chilling details in the fatal stabbing of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer.

On January 13, 2022, the body of Brianna Kupfer, a UCLA graduate student who worked at the Los Angeles high-end furniture store Croft House, was discovered.

Kupfer, 24, was stabbed to death in the store by a man who was thought to be homeless.

According to Fox 11, she was discovered by a customer 20 minutes later but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fearful details have emerged as the Los Angeles Police Department and West Bureau Homicide detectives continue their investigation.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect last seen just north of an alley behind the furniture store.

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, detectives discovered that the suspect was unknown to the victim.

Police also discovered that the suspect entered the store at random before stabbing Kupfer with a knife.

According to KTLA, the suspect is wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a white N-95 mask, skinny jeans, sunglasses, and dark shoes as he leaves the crime scene.

Shortly before the fatal attack, the suspect reportedly walked into a doctor’s office.

‘Dr.’

Jennifer Botelho discussed her brief encounter with the suspect with CBS Los Angeles.

Her workplace is close to the furniture store where the attack occurred.

Botelho told CBSLA that the young woman’s death was “terrifying” and “horrible.”

She said, “She’s such a young girl.”

“We are heartbroken for Brianna’s family and hope to apprehend this individual.”

‘Dr.’

When the suspect walked into her office, Botelho told CBSLA what he said.

“He came in and asked a couple of questions,” she told the news organization.

“‘Do you do orthopedics here?’ He asked what kind of care we provide, then walked away.

“He was only here for a few minutes,” says the narrator.

The identity of the person who fatally stabbed Kupfer is unknown at this time.

The suspect is said to have walked calmly down an alley after exiting the furniture store through the back door.

The reason for the attack is also unknown.

“The suspect is described as a male Black, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes, and carrying a dark back pack,” police said in a press release dated January 14.

“The suspect is thought to be homeless, according to evidence discovered by detectives.”

Todd Kupfer, Kupfer’s father, revealed that his daughter was planning to fly to New York on…

