From criminal penalties to staff shortages to broadband access and milk shelf life, 15 new Pennsylvania laws will take effect in 2021.

In Pennsylvania, legislation was enacted in 2021 to expand the pool of qualified substitute teachers, make stealing from the elderly illegal, and improve government transparency.

The 100 laws passed were a small fraction of the more than 3,000 bills introduced in the House and Senate during the first year of a two-year legislative session.