From dogs to mowing the lawn, the NHS reveals the lockdown hobbies that landed people in the hospital.

The National Health Service (NHS) has revealed the lockdown hobbies that have landed people in hospitals, ranging from dogs to lawn mowing.

Last year, DIY, lawn mowing, and even the occasional scorpion sting all sent people to the hospital.

According to NHS figures, a penchant for lockdown pursuits during the pandemic may have kept hospitals as busy as the people doing them.

Many people have turned to DIY, pet purchases, or new hobbies as a result of the country’s repeated lockdowns and restrictions.

However, the desire to stay busy, active, and engaged has resulted in thousands of people requiring hospital treatment.

More than 5,600 people were admitted to hospital in England in 202021 after coming into contact with a power tool, while more than 2,700 were admitted after an incident with a non-powered tool like a hammer or saw, according to NHS Digital data.

There were 349 hospital admissions for lawnmower injuries, 962 for climbing tree injuries, 153 for sun burn, and over 5,300 for falling from playground equipment, with dozens of people over the age of 30 and eight over the age of 90.

Pets were also a hindrance.

Purchases of lockdown puppies skyrocketed, but the pandemic dog hasn’t always brought joy.

According to the figures, 7,386 people in England were admitted to hospitals after being bitten or struck by a dog.

Rat bites resulted in 47 hospital admissions, venomous spider bites resulted in 60 hospital admissions, and four people required admission after being bitten by a scorpion.

After an encounter with a crocodile or alligator, a 90-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital.

During the first lockdown, the culinary craze for home-baking had an impact on NHS workers, with 2,243 being admitted after coming into contact with hot drinks, food, fats, and cooking oils.

And, in order to stay busy and active, some people engaged in “overexertion and strenuous or repetitive movements,” which resulted in 12,355 hospital admissions.

Many more accidents would have been dealt with by A&E doctors, GPs, and people sent home to tend to their wounds, according to the figures.

Although some hospital admissions for accidents and injuries decreased during the lockdown compared to previous years, one area saw a significant increase.

The number of people who required assistance as a result of being struck by lightning.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

