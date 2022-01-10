From EE and Three to Virgin Media O2, here’s how mobile networks compare on data fees for EU travel.

The best and worst mobile networks in Europe for vacations, with Virgin Media O2 promising not to reintroduce EU roaming fees in 2022.

Following rival networks’ announcements that EU roaming charges would be reinstated this year, Virgin Media O2 has pledged not to do so.

This year, all of the major mobile networks, including EE, Vodafone, and Three, will reintroduce roaming charges for customers traveling in Europe.

Customers with Virgin Media O2 contracts, which merged Virgin Media and O2 UK in June 2021, will be able to use data, calls, and texts just like they would in the UK.

Customers of Virgin Media and O2 will be protected from costly roaming charges in Europe for at least the next year, thanks to the announcement.

Based on an analysis of rival providers’ rates, the company claims that a family of four vacationing in Europe for a week on Virgin Media O2 could save up to £100 on their bill.

But which of the company’s two networks is best for traveling to Europe, and how does the competition compare in terms of EU roaming fees?

Although Virgin Media and O2 have merged to form a single company, their phone contracts are not interchangeable.

While Virgin Media O2 has committed to not charging roaming fees in the EU until 2022, there are a few minor differences between Virgin and O2’s roaming policies that make Virgin the slightly better option for frequent visitors to the EU.

Virgin Mobile contracts have no fair usage limits, whereas O2 has a 25GB limit (or your own data limit if it’s less than 25GB) with a £3.50 per gigabyte surcharge until your monthly allowance is renewed.

All networks that charge for roaming in the EU charge a flat rate of £2 per day, with add-on bundles available.

The next point of comparison is fair usage policies, as overseas data allowances range from 12GB to unlimited.

Customers risk being hit with expensive data surcharges if they go over the European fair usage limits set by.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Roaming charges: How mobile networks compare on data fees for EU travel, from EE and Three to Virgin Media O2