From Elf and Encanto to Mary Poppins Returns and Don’t Look Up, here are the best Christmas movies on TV in 2021.

From Elf and Encanto to Mary Poppins Returns and Don’t Look Up, here are the best TV movies of Christmas 2021.

This delightful adventure, adapted from Matt Haig’s 2015 children’s book, follows (you guessed it) Nikolas Christmas (Henry Lawfull).

When Nikolas’ father goes missing while on a quest to find the fabled elven village of Elfhelm, he sets out to find him with the help of his reindeer Blitzen and his pet mouse Miika.

He discovers his own unexpected destiny along the way.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has had a busy year, and this is just the first of many films on this list in which he is involved.

When cinemas reopened this summer, In The Heights was the movie event of the season, and anyone who missed it on the big screen now has the opportunity to watch it at home.

It tells the story of the residents of Washington Heights, New York, with a focus on bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) and his love life and aspirations.

Netflix is now available to stream.

If you don’t like clichés, this Christmas romcom is probably not for you.

Peter (Michael Urie) dumps his boyfriend just before Christmas, only to discover he’ll be alone at his family’s celebrations.

Instead, he brings his friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) along, and the two discover there may be something between them with the help of his family.

Netflix is now available.

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns as director for the first time.

The film is a love letter to musical theatre and the Rent composer himself, detailing Larson’s struggle with writer’s block and the bohemian lifestyle. It is based on Jonathan Larson’s 1991 rock monologue of the same name.

Andrew Garfield can sing, who knew?

Saturday, December 18th, 9 p.m. on Channel 5

Why not have a group of middle-aged miners stripping down in a working men’s club? Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, and Hugo Speer star in this 1997 heartwarming classic about a group of Sheffield steel workers who fall on hard times when their mill closes down.

