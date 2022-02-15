From Elvis Presley to Covid vaccines, a history of the anti-vax movement and how it has been combated over time.

From Elvis to Covid vaccines, a history of the anti-vax movement and how it has been addressed throughout history.
Experts claim that anti-Covid vaccine arguments have been used for more than 150 years.
The anti-vaccination movement may have reached new heights during the coronavirus outbreak, but it is nothing new.
Its origins can be traced back more than 150 years, when protests erupted in the United Kingdom over the decision to make smallpox vaccinations mandatory.
I look at the history of anti-vax arguments and how governments have attempted to combat them.
Anti-vaccination movements’ arguments have largely remained unchanged since the 1800s, according to medical experts.
Anti-vaccine activists at the time sought to minimize the threat of smallpox, denounced the vaccine as part of a larger conspiracy theory, and claimed inoculation caused other illnesses, according to Dr. Paula Larrson of the University of Oxford, all of which have been used in connection with Covid-19.
Parents’ concerns about their children’s safety were also used by anti-vaccine activists.
“Fathers and mothers of Montreal, you are committing a crime against your innocent and helpless children by forcing this filthy, useless, and dangerous rite upon them,” read one anti-vaccination pamphlet from 1885.
The pamphlet’s author also attempted to portray himself as a challenger to the mainstream establishment, claiming to be the “only doctor” who had dared to question vaccination’s “fetish.”
Smallpox vaccinations were made compulsory for all children in the UK in 1853, unless their families could afford to pay for an exemption, which was met with strong opposition.
Vaccines were not as safe or well-tested at the time as they are now.
After doctor Edward Jenner noticed that milkmaids who had been infected with the illness from the cows they worked with were protected from smallpox, he developed the smallpox vaccine from a form of cowpox virus.
Many people objected to taking an animal-derived vaccine for religious and philosophical reasons.
The act, as well as the gaping loophole in it, sparked riots among the working class, especially in northern industrial towns.
“It was seen as a working-class reaction to an upper-class imposition,” said Dr. Agnes Arnold-Forster of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
“There was also middle-class opposition, which is similar to some of today’s ideas.”
What has history taught us about compulsory vaccines?
Compulsory jabs have been used throughout history, with varying degrees of success.
Between 1919 and 1928, 10 US states imposed mandatory vaccines for smallpox. In these states, there were 6.6 Smallpox cases per 10,000 people. In four states which had banned compulsory jabs, this rose to a whopping 115.2 cases per 10,000 people.
But there is also evidence that making jabs mandatory actually increases the opposition to them.
The 1853 compulsory vaccination act in the UK saw riots in some English towns and “anti-vaccination leagues” set up.
Following opposition, the Government introduced a clause which allowed “conscientious objectors” to refuse the jab and eventually scrapped the law entirely.
Mandatory jabs for the general public haven’t been used in the UK since, although they have been required for some jobs before – like the requirement for NHS and care workers today.
Despite the lack of compulsion, the UK has very high rates of general vaccine uptake. A 2016 survey found around 90 per cent of respondents thought jabs were important and safe.
While Austria has made Covid jabs mandatory, Dr Arnold-Forster said that she is opposed to vaccine mandates “mainly because I don’t think they work”.
“Vaccine hesitancy is evidence of healthcare and state failure to make medicine accessible and trustworthy, and it won’t be resolved by punitive and coercive legislation.
“Vaccines carry with them the politics and prejudices of their societies, and mandates are likely to reinforce inequalities and alienate citizens. I want as many people as possible to be vaccinated, and I don’t think mandates are an effective or ethical way to achieve that goal.”
Others think that while they undoubtedly build opposition, they are still an effective public health measure, and predict it will boost vaccination rates among the workers required to have it.
“I would argue that history shows us that compulsion always creates an anti-vax response, but the results of the vaccination do go up significantly,” said Dr Larsson.
“Compulsion is always controversial, but it is also very effective at getting people who are sitting on the fence to get vaccinated.”
There is evidence for this more recently. In Canada, the Quebec premier recently announced a tax on the unvaccinated – they are placing an additional burden on public health so required to pay more into the system, the premier said.
“This hasn’t even come into force yet, but even after the announcement, vaccination rates have soared,” Dr Larsson said.