From Elvis Presley to Covid vaccines, a history of the anti-vax movement and how it has been combated over time.

From Elvis to Covid vaccines, a history of the anti-vax movement and how it has been addressed throughout history.

Experts claim that anti-Covid vaccine arguments have been used for more than 150 years.

The anti-vaccination movement may have reached new heights during the coronavirus outbreak, but it is nothing new.

Its origins can be traced back more than 150 years, when protests erupted in the United Kingdom over the decision to make smallpox vaccinations mandatory.

I look at the history of anti-vax arguments and how governments have attempted to combat them.

Anti-vaccination movements’ arguments have largely remained unchanged since the 1800s, according to medical experts.

Anti-vaccine activists at the time sought to minimize the threat of smallpox, denounced the vaccine as part of a larger conspiracy theory, and claimed inoculation caused other illnesses, according to Dr. Paula Larrson of the University of Oxford, all of which have been used in connection with Covid-19.

Parents’ concerns about their children’s safety were also used by anti-vaccine activists.

“Fathers and mothers of Montreal, you are committing a crime against your innocent and helpless children by forcing this filthy, useless, and dangerous rite upon them,” read one anti-vaccination pamphlet from 1885.

The pamphlet’s author also attempted to portray himself as a challenger to the mainstream establishment, claiming to be the “only doctor” who had dared to question vaccination’s “fetish.”

Smallpox vaccinations were made compulsory for all children in the UK in 1853, unless their families could afford to pay for an exemption, which was met with strong opposition.

Vaccines were not as safe or well-tested at the time as they are now.

After doctor Edward Jenner noticed that milkmaids who had been infected with the illness from the cows they worked with were protected from smallpox, he developed the smallpox vaccine from a form of cowpox virus.

Many people objected to taking an animal-derived vaccine for religious and philosophical reasons.

The act, as well as the gaping loophole in it, sparked riots among the working class, especially in northern industrial towns.

“It was seen as a working-class reaction to an upper-class imposition,” said Dr. Agnes Arnold-Forster of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“There was also middle-class opposition, which is similar to some of today’s ideas.”

