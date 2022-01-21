From falling down the stairs of Air Force One to showing weakness on the world stage, here are Biden’s seven biggest gaffes and failures.

From falling down the stairs of Air Force One to showing weakness on the world stage, Biden’s seven biggest gaffes and failures are revealed.

Following years of unpredictability during the Trump administration, Joe Biden vowed to overcome Covid and promised that America would “lead by example” in the world on January 20, 2021.

However, foreign policy blunders in Afghanistan have marred his first year in office, and the United States now faces the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Back in the United States, the Omicron Covid-19 variant, which is highly transmissible, is being fought.

According to polling, 62 percent of people disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the economy, and 69 percent think the White House’s Covid messaging is confusing.

And, according to Gallup, US party preferences have shifted, with 47 percent saying they are either strong or lean Republican, up seven points from the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, only 42% of Americans consider themselves to be strong or lean Democrats, down from 49% at the beginning of 2021.

The last time the Republicans had a five-point lead in the party vote was in 1995, when they had just taken control of the House for the first time since the 1950s.

The Sun examines the crises that have bedeviled Vice President Joe Biden’s first year in office.

Tensions between the United States and Russia over the escalating Ukraine crisis show no signs of abating.

Top diplomats have warned that Europe is the closest it has ever been to armed conflict in the last 30 years, with Moscow reportedly sending in teams of snipers and deploying ballistic missiles.

While a Russian invasion does not appear imminent, Weichert believes it is “inevitable,” but warns that Moscow must move before April due to “impenetrable” ground as snow melts.

“If the Americans do not resolve the situation diplomatically and eat some crow to get some kind of equitable relationship with Russia that still protects Ukraine, Moscow will blow up the world system,” he told The Sun.

Russia has increased its wargames in recent weeks as officials prepare to put into service the S-550 missile, which can destroy satellites and shoot down “space weapons.”

Moscow also launched the Angara A-5, its largest rocket since the Soviet Union collapsed 30 years ago, and added new nuclear missile submarines to its ever-expanding fleet.

“If Putin beats his chest in the West, he wins points at home,” Weichert said.

But, if we aren’t careful, I believe Putin will lash out and strike.

“When diplomats and officials say it’s a bluff, Washington is completely misreading this.”

The knowledgeable individual…

