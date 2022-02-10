From February 28, secondary school students in Scotland will no longer be required to wear face masks in class.

From February 28, secondary school students in Scotland will not be required to wear face masks in class.

The announcement was made to MSPs by the First Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, has announced that secondary school students in Scotland will no longer be required to wear face masks in class beginning February 28.

Face masks will still be required in indoor communal areas in schools after that date, according to the First Minister, but the restriction will be relaxed in most school settings.

