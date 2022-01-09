From hiking and yoga in the mountains to kayaking along the coast, Madeira’s natural landscape is worth exploring.

The lush peaks and dramatic coast of this subtropical island provide plenty of opportunities for active adventures – or simply to reconnect with nature and recharge.

Our driver Rui jokes, “I’m not sure if this is a road.”

As we speed down one of Madeira’s notorious roads, through some of the island’s lush greenery, he says with a smile that this particular path is “only 30% steep.”

I can see tall sugar cane, avocado plants, and banana trees heavy with bunches of green fruit outside the windows.

“Normally, cars in Madeira are larger than the roads – you have to fold in the mirrors,” Rui continues, pointing to the wing mirrors.

This time, he might be only half-joking.

While the network of tunnels that bore through the mountains make getting around easy, the older, narrow roads that snake around the island can be congested.

They also provide some of the most stunning views, and as someone who doesn’t drive, I’m delighted to sit in the back of the 4×4 and gaze out at the glistening Atlantic as we approach a coastal section of the route.

The sun brightens the already impressive natural colors around us as we zip around on our tour on a hot, clear autumn day.

I can’t take my eyes off the bright blue hydrangeas growing alongside the road, the shrubs of vibrant orange birds of paradise flowers, and the pale yellow angel trumpets hanging over an archway overlooking the sea during a stop in Santana, on the north coast, where most people come to see the traditional casa de colmo (thatched houses).

The palm house at Kew Gardens is the closest I’ve ever come to seeing so much tropical plant life in one place, but it’s much less humid here.

It shouldn’t, however, be surprising.

Madeira, a Portuguese autonomous region just under 500 miles west of Morocco’s coast, is relatively warm all year, despite having three microclimates.

It is only about 55 kilometers (34 miles) long and 22 kilometers wide, but it is a rich area for any nature lover to visit, from its forests to its mountains and jagged coastline.

Following a stop for lunch on the terrace.

