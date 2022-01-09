From humble beginnings as an Istanbul butcher to a glitzy food empire selling gold-leaf steak, Salt Bae’s journey is inspiring.

Nusret Gokce is known for his opulence and £630 steaks, but the Turkish restaurateur began his career as a teen apprentice butcher to help support his family.

ISTANBUL – International steak tycoon Nusret Gokce’s London restaurant opened in September to a media frenzy over the eatery’s eye-wateringly expensive £630 gold-leaf steaks and low employee wages, cementing his chain Nusr-Et’s worldwide reputation for ostentatious controversy.

After a 2017 viral video in which the master butcher meticulously chops a tomahawk steak before lavishly adorning it with salt elaborately flicked from his hand held at head-height, rolling off his arched arm, and landing on the meat, Gokce is now known as Salt Bae.

His signature move made him famous all over the world.

Gokce has gone from a local restaurateur to an internet sensation in less than a decade, with his more than two dozen restaurants around the world, becoming a symbol for opulence and excess.

The London press was as harsh in September as it had been when Gokce opened Nusr-Et in New York in 2018, when critics claimed the food was mediocre and wildly overpriced.

In the UK, he was chastised for an “obscene” £1,812.40 meal receipt and a job posting for a London restaurant that advertised chef positions for £12 an hour, the same price as a side of pureed potatoes in a steakhouse.

Gokce had to work his way up from the bottom.

For the middle-school dropout from a poor mining family in Erzurum, Turkey, it’s been a classic rags-to-riches story.

Gokce, the youngest of five siblings, and his family moved to Kocaeli, Istanbul’s neighboring province, when he was two years old.

By the age of 13, he had dropped out of school and was supporting his family as an apprentice butcher.

He opened his first restaurant in Istanbul fifteen years later, achieving considerable local success before Salt Bae became a global brand.

Huseyin Gokhan, a former customer, knew Gokce when he was still working at Gunaydin, one of Turkey’s pioneering steakhouses, years before he became famous.

“He was a marketing prodigy,” says the narrator.

It was clear that he was a one-of-a-kind individual.

He had a great rapport with everyone and would talk to everyone at the table.

At the time, he was young and baby-faced, and everyone knew and liked him.

It was obvious that he was going to be something,” says the author.

