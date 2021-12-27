From intruder theory to who wrote the ransom note, there are seven unanswered questions in the JonBenét Ramsey case.

From the intruder theory to who wrote the ransom note, there are seven unanswered questions in the JonBenét Ramsey case.

JonBenét Ramsey’s body was discovered in the basement of her parents’ Boulder, Colorado home the day after Christmas in 1996.

Because her killer was never apprehended, the story of the girl’s brutal murder has become a hot topic of debate.

For years, John and Patsy Ramsey, JonBenét’s parents, were accused of being involved in their daughter’s murder.

For years, the Ramseys adamantly maintained their innocence, even going on national television to tell their story.

Because of newly developed DNA sampling and testing techniques, the Ramseys were not considered suspects until 2008, when the Boulder County District Attorney’s office ruled that they were no longer suspected.

Twenty-five years after the shocking discovery, experts and amateurs alike are still trying to figure out what happened that night.

The theory that JonBenét was assassinated by an intruder is one of the most contentious aspects of the case.

An unidentified footprint was discovered at the scene of a broken window in the basement.

Physical evidence, on the other hand, suggested that those particulars were part of a ruse.

When the case was reopened in 2009, the intruder theory was once again brought up as a possibility.

The girl was not killed by an intruder, according to James Kolar, who led the case investigation for the Boulder DA’s office for nine months.

When Kolar took over the case, he combed through lab and police reports, witness statements, and other documents.

“We needed to go back and look at the family, the people who were in the house that night to figure out what motive, what opportunity, what could have caused this situation to happen and eventually be reported to police on December 26,” he said.

Many hoped that the killer would be found after the Ramseys were exonerated thanks to new DNA technology.

The case, however, remains unsolved to this day.

Patsy, JonBenét’s mother, initially reported her daughter missing after a ransom note was discovered on the stairwell.

John was instructed to withdraw (dollar)118,000 and wait for further instructions in the two 12-page letter.

The amount demanded was the same as John’s Christmas bonus the previous year, implying that whoever had that information was involved in the crime.

According to the note, if the Ramseys contacted the police or told anyone about JonBenét’s disappearance, she would be murdered.

The note was later discovered to be written on stationery found in the family’s home.

A handwriting test cleared John and other family members of suspicion, but police were unable to…

