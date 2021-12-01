From Iraq’s skull-faced commandos to Russia’s secret death squads, go inside the world’s most fearsome special forces.

The skull-faced commandos of Iraq and the secret death squads of Russia are among the world’s most dangerous special forces.

In recent years, ISIS has wreaked havoc across the Middle East, but the fanatical jihadis have been met with the wrath of some of the region’s most elite soldiers, who have fought back to the bitter end.

The Golden Division, a US-trained brigade of special forces soldiers, led a valiant offensive in the summer of 2014 to recapture villages, towns, and cities until it finally took control of Mosul, the last ISIS stronghold.

The tough troopers, also known as Iraq’s elite Counter Terrorist Service, wear all black and drive black armoured humvees, with some wearing skull face masks, skull balaclavas, and skull insignias.

The Golden Division, a terror-fighting unit that operates as a finely-tuned counter-terrorism machine, was established by the US military shortly after the invasion of Iraq.

From the start, the soldiers were hand-picked from Iraq’s top security ranks and tasked with conducting anti-terror raids and intelligence operations.

The Golden Division has been dubbed the “lead sled dog” in the fight against ISIS by US general Mick Bednarek, with each member receiving the same grueling training as a US Army Ranger.

The commander of the Golden Division, General Talib Shaghati al-Kinani, described a daring mission carried out by a special forces soldier whose family had been brutally murdered by ISIS.

He told the Independent, “He lost everybody.”

“As a result, he chose to infiltrate Isis.”

He shaved his head and dressed in their garb.

“He blew up the whole place after staying with them for a week.”

The Golden Division’s heroes achieved a great deal.”

“At one point, we requested another 1,000 recruits, but 312,000 applied,” he continued.

“They love the CTS because they know it is the force that defeated ISIS.”

The troopers, who have a Facebook page with over two million followers, have achieved celebrity status by displaying clear superior discipline to other Iraqi units.

Meanwhile, Russia’s infamous Alpha Group is a combination of a spy network, a counter-terrorism unit, and a commando squad – and it’s terrifying.

To begin, Alpha Group has by far the most difficult SAS fitness test, which culminates in a literal fist fight.

During Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, the squad gained notoriety for leading the assault on the presidential palace in Kabul.

The officers in charge, according to a special forces officer who took part in the raid, ordered the soldiers to slaughter everyone in the building.

“We were trained to follow orders without question,” Rustam Tursunkulov told the BBC.

I used to be in the special forces, which is the worst…

