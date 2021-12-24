From It’s A Sin and Time to WandaVision and The Underground Railroad, these are the best TV shows of 2021.

From It’s A Sin and Time to WandaVision and The Underground Railroad, here are the best TV shows of 2021.

The television this year made us laugh, cry, gasp, and cry some more.

It’s a Sin, a heartbreaking yet somehow also joyful recounting of the Aids pandemic in 1980s London, was without a doubt my favorite program of the year.

It introduced us to incredible new talent – Olly Alexander, Lydia West, and Omari Douglas – and became All4’s most binged show ever. It was written by Russell T Davies and based on his own experiences of coming of age in Manchester.

Streaming was a big hit, with WandaVision and Dopesick on Disney(plus) and Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime Video.

That series deserved a lot more credit than it received.

Mare of Easttown, in which Kate Winslet put on her best Pennsylvania accent to solve the murder of a young girl, caught our attention.

On the subject of murder, Time and The White Lotus both considered the ramifications of taking another’s life, though in very different ways (the latter had a lot more sun).

It was a banner year for BBC Three comedy, with the premieres of Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck and Sophie Willan’s Alma’s Not Normal – a very promising sign for the channel’s return to TV in February.

In January, Channel 4 broadcast Russell T Davies’ timely and moving drama about a group of young men caught up in the 1980s Aids epidemic.

The story follows Ritchie Tozer (Olly Alexander), an 18-year-old aspiring actor and singer who leaves the Isle of Wight to try his luck in life and love in London.

Our interview with the cast can be found here, as well as our review.

This adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel is directed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.

The series imagines the route through which people escaped enslavement in the 1800s as an actual underground train line, taking place on a timeline that is different from the history we know.

Thuso Mbedu will portray Cora Randall, who, with her friend Caesar (Aaron Pierre), attempts to ride the train to freedom.

Here’s our interview with the cast, and here’s our review.

The main draw in this bleak-looking but engrossing crime series is Kate Winslet as troubled detective Mare Sheehan.

Someone from the neighborhood.

