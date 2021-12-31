From January 2022, EE and Vodafone will reintroduce EU data roaming charges.

From January 2022, EE and Vodafone will reinstate EU data roaming charges.

Following the UK’s exit from the European Union, the networks EE and Vodafone will reintroduce roaming charges for their customers on January 1st and January 6th, respectively.

While Three, the UK’s fourth-largest mobile network, plans to charge its customers to use their data in Europe starting in May, O2, the UK’s largest mobile network, will continue to offer free roaming in the EU to some of its customers, but only as an add-on within some of its “Plus Plans.”

Customers’ ability to access the data and mobile minutes they already pay for will be determined by how recently they signed their existing contract.

Customers who signed up for or upgraded their EE contract before July 2021 will be unaffected, as will those who signed up for a Vodafone contract before August 2021 and Three customers before September 2021.

Under EU law, UK mobile networks have been prohibited from charging roaming fees to UK customers since 2017, but they have resumed doing so following the Brexit deal.

The agreement between the UK and the EU appeared to foreshadow the return of fees, and it required mobile operators to offer “transparent and reasonable” roaming rates.

In order to control the spread of Covid-19, the majority of UK citizens are currently prohibited from traveling to France and Germany, and many other European countries have imposed lockdown restrictions that prevent visitors from the UK until later in 2022.

Consumers should check how recently their contracts were opened or amended before traveling in Europe, according to Ernest Doku, a mobiles expert at price comparison site Uswitch.com.

“With EE and Vodafone reintroducing their fees in January, many mobile users traveling to Europe in 2022 will have to bear the additional cost of roaming charges,” he said.

“When traveling, don’t wait until the last minute to check your destination’s roaming charges, and use hotel and cafe wi-fi whenever possible while on vacation, ensuring that any public access points are.

EE and Vodafone to bring back EU data roaming charges from January 2022