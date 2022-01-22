From light festivals in London to fossil hunting on the Isle of Wight, here are 43 of the best free things to do in your spare time.

Until the end of February, six illuminated installations will be on view in the newly public riverside area in front of the former power station.

It’s sure to brighten up those dark winter evenings, with everything from a post-apocalyptic sunset to a huge tiger-shaped lantern and a fluorescent greenhouse.

batterseapowerstation.co.uk will be available until February 27th.

Award-winning exhibitions and incredible scientific achievement stories, such as space exploration, robots, and astronomy, will pique your interest.

An exhibition about ancient Greek wisdom is currently on display.

http://www.sciencemuseum.org.uk/

In the “Treasures” exhibition, see Shakespeare’s First Folio and Jane Austen’s writing desk, admire sculptures by Antony Gormley and Eduardo Paolozzi in the piazza, or grab a coffee and a book at the café and bookshop.

bl.uk (British Library)

Musical workshops, activity trails, slumber stories, dance classes, and even a pop-up children’s library are all part of this arts and culture festival.

Southbankcentre.co.uk, 9 February – 20 February

This urban oasis, which opened in 1978 on the site of a former railway goods depot, is home to donkeys, goats, pigs, and Peanut the ferret.

There’s also a tea house and a farm shop.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, spitalfieldscityfarm.org

The playground in Brockwell Park is a ton of fun, with an aerial slide, a massive sandpit, and sections for different age groups.

There are also duck ponds, a basketball court, and numerous walking paths nearby.

beta.lambeth.gov.ukparksbrockwell-park, 7.30am-sunset

More dinosaur skeletons have been discovered on the Isle of Wight than anywhere else in northern Europe.

Look for dinosaur footprints and fossils on the island’s beautiful beaches.

You can also travel 20 miles from Yaverland to Compton Bay on the “Dinosaur Trail.”

things-to-doattractionsdinosaurs-and-fossils.visitisleofwight.co.uk

The museum, which is housed in a Victorian quayside warehouse, houses a large collection of objects and artwork that tell the story of the historic maritime town.

Poole Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The open-air Boscombe Market in Bournemouth’s pedestrian precinct is a lovely place to spend a few hours, with an ever-changing range of stalls selling everything from fresh fish and meat to clothing and cakes.

There are also antique and retro stores just around the corner to peruse.

bournemouth.co.ukwhats-onboscombe-market 10am-5pm, Thursday and Saturday

Between Brighton and Eastbourne, it is located on the coast.

