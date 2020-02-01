From London to Boston and Warrington, Britons mark Brexit in style

Britons last night toasted in a new era for the UK outside the European Union with parties, pub crawls and rallies across the country.

The celebrations got into full swing well before 11pm, when Britain finally divorced from the bloc after three and half years of wrangling.

From the flagship Leavers party in London’s Parliament Square, to the social clubs of Warrington in the North West, merry revellers waved Union Jacks and wished each other a ‘happy Brexit day’.

Champagne corks were also popped in the other home nations, with gatherings in Glasgow and Belfast continuing long into the night.

People decorated their homes for Brexit-themed dinner parties and planted British flags along their streets amid a wave of patriotism as the country forges a new path.

Town halls and sports clubs were transformed into a sea of red white and blue where Brexiteers glugged down English ales and wine while belting out the national anthem.

Britain has now entered an 11-month transition period with the EU, during which time the government will race to strike a trade deal before December.

But any future wrangling with Brussels was far from the minds of revellers this evening, who waved Union Jacks and cheered triumphantly following victory speeches by key architects of Brexit including Mr Farage, who is no longer an MEP after being a disruptive force in the European Parliament for over 20 years.

Choruses of God Save The Queen and The Land of Hope And Glory swung round Parliament Square, and were echoed in similar parties up and down the UK.

Ahead of the historic moment, excited Britons posted images of themselves on social media with many using the #BrexitDay hashtag to share snapshots of their celebrations.

While others have donned their most British attire to gather in villages, towns and cities across the country to herald in the ‘dawn of a new era’ for Great Britain after nearly four years of turmoil.

This evening, the Union Jack flag will fly on every flag pole in Parliament Square ahead of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ party as Britain officially leaves the bloc at 11pm.

And across the country clocks will ring out to mark the country’s departure, as thousands across the United Kingdom prepare celebrate the ‘bright new future’ that independence from the European Union will bring.

Not everyone is celebrating however, with vigils planned by pro-EU supporters and flares let off in London as disgruntled Remainers vent their frustration at Britain’s eventual departure from the bloc.

But for many, today is a turning point after political stagnation and delay. On what will be a special moment, one thrilled Briton claims he’ll finally crack open a bottle of Scotch he’s had saved for 25 years after waiting for just the ‘right time’, while pubs are offering up free British grub to celebrate local produce.

Party organisers claim the country is finally ‘moving forward’ and this evening’s celebrations will be about ‘bringing people together’ as they celebrate a ‘piece of British History’ with raffles, tribute acts and discos.

Those organising events up and down the country and keen to make everyone feel included in this evening’s entertainment – designed to mark Britain’s departure from the European Union at exactly 11pm.

Ray Singleton, 72, is organising a Brexit celebration event at his men’s club in Stapleford, Nottingham. He told MailOnline that he had decided to organise the event around two weeks ago and it is about ‘bringing people together’.

‘The reason we are celebrating is because it’s a piece of British History. It is not a celebration to say we won, you lost, its about bringing people together and to go forward together.

‘The overwhelming sentiment of our Members, whichever side of the divide they are on, are just pleased its done, the political infighting has finished and we are moving forward. We hope our little event will go some way to achieve those aims.’

Explaining what entertainment will be on offer, he said: ‘We will be having a Disco/Karaoke, plus a special guest who’s act specialises in Vera Lynn tributes, and she will be serenading us with Land of Hope & Glory plus a few other old classics at around 11pm.

‘We are serving free food and we have reduced our bar prices to £2 a pint and spirits to £1 a shot to help with the celebrations.’

The celebrations have caused quite a ‘media frenzy’, Mr Singleton explains. Yesterday we did interviews for BBC Radio 4, which will be broadcast today. Radio Nottingham will be doing a Live link from the Club at 10.30pm.

‘East Midlands News are sending a camera crew to the Club today to do interviews and to film the celebrations. Additionally, Broxtowe’s newly elected MP, Darren Henry has accepted our invitation to join in the fun, so a very busy day for all concerned.’

Bill Bailey, the landlord of the Cricketers in Westbourne, West Sussex, – who is also organising a Brexit Party – said celebrations had been a long time coming however.

‘This has been so long waiting for this to come to a close. I think which ever way you voted it’s been a lot of money spent on the whole thing which could have been used elsewhere. So what ever the outcome you wanted let’s just embrace it and move forward for Britain.

He added: ‘We are have our party with live music free Yorkshire puddings with beef in just for a beer soaker as one does we here are all looking forward to a new Britain.’

The UK’s most Eurosceptic town is set to celebrate ‘long into the night’ as the country leaves the European Union.

People in Boston, Lincolnshire, were in high spirits on Friday – saying they expected ‘plenty of parties’ when the bonds are officially broken at 11pm.

In the 2016 referendum, 75.6% of people in Boston voted to leave the EU – the highest in the UK.

Despite the party atmosphere, some residents said they would not be satisfied unless the Government ‘continue to keep to their word’.

One resident, Brian Shaw, 76, said it was a landmark day for the country and he ‘cannot wait to stop being ruled by the EU’.

He said: ‘I’m very pleased. I’ve voted Labour all my life until this time when I voted Conservative because I knew they would get it through.

‘I don’t like the Conservatives, but they did what I wanted them to do.

‘A friend of mine has got a Union Jack ready to put on his house at 11pm tonight.

‘I’m usually in bed at 10pm but I shall stay up tonight – I’ll be celebrating long into the night, I’ve got the beer ready.

‘There will certainly be plenty of parties around here – I think people are just fed up with immigration.

‘I cannot wait to stop being ruled by the EU.’

In the town’s Wetherspoons pub, salesmen Jason Chambers, 37, Paul Burrell, 44, and Lee Blackbourn, also 44, had bought a bottle of champagne to toast the occasion.

Mr Chambers said: ‘The champagne is a toast to Brexit and to the country getting back on its feet.’

Asked if they would be celebrating into the night, Mr Burrell said: ‘We’ll see what happens, we’ve got work tomorrow.’

Mr Chambers added: ‘We can’t do too much, we struggle to earn a crust in this town.’

Another resident, Dean Smith, 59, said he was pleased the UK was officially leaving, but said he would only be happy if the Government ‘keep their word’.

He told PA: ‘Brexit is obviously a good thing. It could be the way this town gets back on its feet.

‘But I’ll only be satisfied if the Government continues to keep their word and follows through with what they said they were going to do.’

Elsewhere, a proud Brexiteer has erected his own ‘Brexit Bell’ which he will ring this evening at 11pm in celebration of the UK leaving the European Union.

Dave Tyrrell, 69, has been campaigning to leave the European Union ever since the UK joined the European Union in November 1993.

He was inspired to build his own ‘Brexit Bell’ after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s campaign to have Big Ben ring when Britain left the EU failed.

A 15ft tower erected out of scaffolding poles and Union Jack flags, is proudly installed in his hometown of Lympstone, Devon.

There is a clock defaced with the words ‘BREXIT TIME’ in front of the bell which Dave will ring at 11pm, surrounded by members of his village.

Retired landscaper Dave said: ‘The cost to ring Big Ben for Brexit was just ridiculous so I thought I’d make my own smaller bell instead – I call it Lympstone’s Little Bell.

‘The bell was really heavy so it was a struggle to get it on the top but it was worth it! I have been a staunch Brexiteer ever since we joined the EU – I never wanted to join.

‘I actually voted against joining and then campaigned ever since to leave. There’s been a lot of talk about leaving Europe.

‘We’re not leaving Europe – Europe is a continent. We’re leaving the EU which is a political union – there’s a big difference.

‘I was against it when we joined the European Economic Area in 1973. I voted against staying in in 1975 and I campaigned against joining the European Union in 1993.

‘I’ve been campaigning to get out of all this for a good 40 years now to anyone who would listen, and if it actually goes through at the end of the year, then I’ll be elated.

‘Loads of people in the village have said they’ll come along to see when I ring the bell at 11pm tonight but I’ve got no idea how many people will turn up.

‘I’ll be leaving the bell up all weekend for people to come and give it a bong. I’m collecting for Royal British Legion so if people pop a few quid in when they visit, that’ll be nice.’

And in Redcar, North Yorkshire, some have even decided to organise a Brexit themed barbecue celebrating all things British.

The event description reads: ‘Bring a BBQ and help cook off away from the EU by grilling home grown produce. Support our British farmers and merchants by brining British beef, pork or lamb and a choice of British beers.’

And in Plymouth, organisers have titled their celebrations ‘an escape from the EU’ sharing an image of Spitfires, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Union Jacks to sell their event to the local populus.

The event description reads: ‘Its time to celebrate this historic moment in life and wave goodbye to the Europe after all these years of waiting. We can finally celebrate our national Independence Day.

‘Everyone is to meet and bring as many flags as you want and celebrate with a bang. Wrap up warm it will be a cold one but feel free to bring any old EU flags that are no longer required.

‘Of course if your bringing alcohol then please be sensible and enjoy your selfs in respectful manner.’

Clocks will ring out across the country to mark Britain’s departure from the European Union. This will include at Temple Meads Railways Station in Bristol, St Nicholas Cathedral in Newcastle and Manchester City’s Victorian Town Hall.

Downing Street will be illuminated with a ‘countdown clock’ intended to symbolise the strength and unity of England, Scotland, Wales Northern Ireland, and a light show in Downing Street at 11pm will mark the actual moment when Britain will split from the EU.

Earlier this month, the House of Commons Commission killed off the idea of Big Ben bonging for Brexit, claiming it would cost more than £500,000 to interrupt huge repair works now under way on the clock and the historic Elizabeth Tower that houses it.

Buildings around Whitehall will also be illuminated and the Union Jack flag will fly on every flag pole in Parliament Square.

Just a matter of yards away at Parliament Square outside the Palace of Westminster, Brexiteers led by Nigel Farage will hold their own party.

The Leave Means Leave event promised to feature numerous speakers – but it seems live music, alcohol and fireworks have been banned.

Scheduled to speak are JD Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin, broadcasters Julia Hartley-Brewer and Michelle Dewberry, MEP Ann Widdecombe, Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice and of course, Mr Brexit himself, Nigel Farage.

The festivities start at 9pm and end at 11pm with a recommended minimum donation of £10 to join. There will also be events in Brussels to mark the occasion.

City authorities organised a so-called ‘Brussels Calling’ event this evening to underline the Belgian capital’s long friendship with the UK.

Not everyone has expressed enthusiasm for Britain’s departure however, with others sharing images of the Flag of Europe and some posting pictures of themselves sporting European branded clothing.

Sharing an image of the European Flag, Louise Rowntree, from London, thanked those who had hung it from the window of their house. While another clasped a ‘keep calm and carry on’ mug as thousands prepare to mark Brexit.

And as well as the hundreds of Brexit events organised up and down the country, there are also several events designed for people to ‘drown their sorrows’ following the tight 2016 referendum.

In London, Nigel Farage has organised a Brexit party in Parliament Square, and despite a ban on booze, live music and fireworks he insists it will be a stellar event.

Many will tune into Boris Johnson’s address during celebrations this evening. In an address to be broadcast shortly before Britain’s departure at 11pm, the Prime Minister will insist that Brexit marks ‘not an end but a beginning’.

And in a sign of the new Government’s changed approach, he will convene a symbolic Cabinet meeting this afternoon in Sunderland, the first city to declare for Brexit when the 2016 referendum results came out.

Tonight he will stress his belief that the referendum was a vote not just to leave the EU, but also for lasting change in neglected areas of the country. Mr Johnson will describe Brexit as ‘the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act’.

He will go on: ‘It is a moment of real national renewal and change. This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.’

At 11pm – midnight on the Continent – Britain will legally leave the EU and enter a ‘transition period’ which runs until December 31. During this time the UK will remain subject to EU laws and free movement of people will continue.

On Monday Mr Johnson will deliver a major speech setting out his approach to the Brexit talks as well as detailing his plans for a period of national renewal.

Sources said he would be ‘very frank’ about his aims for the negotiations with Brussels and his determination to allow Britain to ‘diverge’ from EU rules, even if that means the introduction of some trade barriers.

Mr Johnson will also warn that failure to strike a trade deal by the end of the year would lead to the introduction of tariffs on goods entering from the EU, such as German cars, French cheese and Italian wines.

One government source said: ‘Theresa May made two crucial mistakes – she wasn’t clear about what she wanted, and she wasn’t clear that she was prepared to leave with or without a deal.

‘We are not going to make those mistakes. We want a good free trade deal, without alignment, but we are prepared to leave without one if we have to.’

Mr Johnson will also reject calls for the EU to be given automatic rights to UK fishing grounds – and for the European Court of Justice to be the arbiter of disputes arising from a new trade deal.

Mr Johnson has ordered only low key events to mark Britain’s departure tonight. Union flags have been put up in The Mall and around Parliament Square and there will be a countdown clock and light show in Downing Street.

A Number 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister would ‘celebrate Brexit’ with a small party for staff.