From Martin Bashir to Jimmy Savile, the BBC has been involved in some of the biggest scandals in its history.

The Princes And The Press, a BBC royal documentary, devoted only two and a half minutes to the highly contentious Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana.

Despite the fact that the 1995 Panorama broadcast was dubbed “one of the most shameful episodes in the corporation’s history,” was condemned by an independent inquiry, and was slammed by her family, it is still remembered as one of the most shameful episodes in the corporation’s history.

The BBC has announced a three-part documentary series on Aunty’s biggest blunders, which will be screened next year to commemorate the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

We take a look at some of the boobs that should be included in the final cut.

The cub reporter’s scoop, securing an interview with Princess Diana in which she revealed there were “three people” in her marriage to Prince Charles, has since been revealed to be based on lies.

Bashir used fake bank statements to gain Diana’s trust for the Panorama interview 26 years ago, according to a recent investigation.

As a result, Prince William slammed both the “rogue reporter” and the BBC bosses.

The BBC has since written to William, Harry, the Prince of Wales, and Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, to apologize.

It has also returned the Bafta it received for the show.

From 1964 to 2007, the DJ and host of Top Of The Pops worked for the BBC.

He was only exposed as a paedophile after his death in 2011.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that Savile had sexually abused more than 70 women and children as young as eight years old.

“The BBC failed you when it should have protected you,” then-Director-General Tony Hall told victims.

For decades, a serial rapist and a predatory sexual abuser worked at the BBC in plain sight.”

After a South Yorkshire police raid on his Berkshire home in 2014, the singer filed a lawsuit against the broadcaster.

Cliff was falsely accused of sexual assault in 1985, but he was never arrested or charged, and the case was dismissed two years later.

“They smeared my name all over the world,” he said of the BBC.

The Beeb apologised and is thought to have paid £2 million to help Cliff clear his name after a five-year legal battle.

Dr. David Kelly was found dead in 2003, not long after he was named as a possible source in a BBC report alleging that the government had “sexed up” its dossier on Iraqi weapons.

The Hutton Inquiry, which was established to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Ministry of Defence scientist, found no wrongdoing on the part of the government while harshly criticizing the BBC.

The allegations made by Today show reporter Andrew Gilligan were found to be “unfounded.”

As a result of the report, the…

