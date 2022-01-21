From Marvel at Disneyland Paris to cycling in Champagne, there are 16 reasons to visit France in 2022.

From Marvel at Disneyland Paris to Champagne cycling, there are 16 reasons to visit France in 2022.

Indulge in world-class cuisine in Dijon, take a clipper cruise along the Riviera, or brave an 80mph zip line in the Alps – France offers a wide range of vacation opportunities.

A new guided walking holiday with Adagio includes a visit to medieval, clifftop Rocamadour, one of France’s most beautiful villages.

You’ll walk part of the Santiago de Compostela pilgrimage route before seeing prehistoric cave paintings in Pech Merle and boarding the Haut-Quercy steam train in Martel.

Adagio.co.uk has seven-night packages starting at £1,399 per person, including rail travel, half-board, guides, and entrance fees.

From the 6th of March, Disneyland Paris will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Throughout the year, new attractions will open, including the Avengers Campus this summer, where Marvel fans can have adventures with their favorite superheroes.

With its eye-popping collection of artwork, stay at the newly transformed Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

From £438 per person for two nights in a hotel and three days in the park, including Eurostar travel, visit disneylandparis.com.

Embark on a voyage along the Seine from Paris to Normandy and back on a Viking Longship.

After a few days in Paris, you’ll sail to Giverny, Rouen, and the D-Day beaches before returning via Les Andelys.

Vikingrivercruises.co.uk offers an eight-day cruise for £3,145 per person, which includes flights, guided tours, full board, and gratuities.

This year, Cycling for Softies is expanding its offerings to include the Champagne region, allowing you to enjoy leisurely bike rides to the wineries of Épernay and Reims.

You can ride an ebike through rolling vineyards and along rivers to the charming town of Châlons-en-Champagne for a more relaxing ride.

Cycling-for-softies.co.uk offers half-board accommodation for four nights from £1,135 per person, including bike rental and luggage transfers.

The Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin will open its doors on May 6 in Burgundy’s capital.

Set on the wine route between Dijon and Nuits-Saint-Georges, Beaune, and Mâcon, this massive complex devoted to Burgundy’s food and wine has redeveloped disused buildings into a cultural centre, cookery school, shops, restaurants, a hotel, and a 13-screen cinema, citedelagastronomie-dijon.fr.

Grenoble has been named the European Green Capital for 2022, an honor befitting of this Alpine city with 320 kilometers of bike paths and France’s largest low-emission zone.

The capital of the department of Isère is more than just a jumping-off point for ski resorts:

