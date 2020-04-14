From nanny choppers to authorities burglaries: Top ridiculous suppressions in the fight against Covid-19

By Denis Bedoya 

As coronavirus lockdowns go on without an end visible, local authorities are checking the limitations of their captive populations– from sending helicopters to separate football video games, to taping certificate plates of rogue worshipers.

The coronavirus epidemic has the majority of the globe going stir-crazy under lockdown– other than for the authorities who’ve been provided unmatched powers to implement a tempting slate of new regulations– and a couple of guidelines that they seem to be comprising as they accompany. Here are several of the silliest– and also most disturbing.

Helicopter parenting

Tunisia, already on the map for sending robot quarantine-enforcers through the streets of Tunis to examine individuals’s papers, has actually tipped up its police-state game. Over the weekend, a military helicopter was sent in to separate a youth football video game that went against the country’s lockdown order. Video clip uploaded to social media sites of the bizarre invasion reveals the aircraft hovering low enough to kick up huge clouds of dirt as well as make game-play difficult. Certain, we’ve seen this with drones in various other nations, yet an armed forces helicopter?!

