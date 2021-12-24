From next year, Britain will accept 20,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

From next year, Britain will welcome 20,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

Operation Warm Welcome will begin in January, six months after the extremists seized control of Afghanistan.

Women, children, ethnic minorities, and freedom fighters will be prioritized as the government opens a safe and legal route to the United Kingdom.

They will be subjected to the same stringent security checks as others who have been resettled through schemes.

“We are committed to supporting everyone we have evacuated from Afghanistan to make a success of their new life,” said Minister of Resettlement Victoria Atkins.

All those who are resettled as part of the scheme will be given indefinite leave to remain in the country and will be able to work or study.

Following the fall of Afghanistan last summer, the UK assisted in the evacuation of 15,000 people, including women’s rights activists, journalists, and prosecutors.