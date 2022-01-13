From ‘questions about private parts’ to’revealing texts,’ Prince Andrew faces five humiliating things in his rape lawsuit.

From ‘questions about private parts’ to’revealing texts,’ Prince Andrew faces five humiliating things in a rape case.

In his court battle with his rape accuser, PRINCE Andrew now faces the prospect of disclosing personal information about himself.

After a judge denied the royal’s request to have Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit against him dismissed, he must either submit to her lawyers’ questioning or settle the case.

Virginia, now 38, claims she was enticed into paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sick sexual pyramid scheme by the Duke of York’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times: in London, New York, and on Epstein’s island, Little St James.

In an out-of-court settlement with her, the 61-year-old royal could pay her £10 million from the sale of his Swiss chalet.

If he doesn’t settle out of court, she’ll be subjected to discovery, in which her lawyers will start asking probing questions, according to Gloria Allred, her former lawyer.

“Right now, the Duke of York is in a lot of trouble,” she said on Good Morning Britain.

According to a lawyer for Epstein’s victims, the Duke of York could be questioned about his most private parts of his body.

“The Duke will undoubtedly be questioned about his private parts,” Spencer Kuvin told the Mirror.

“Nothing is off limits because if an underage girl can describe the Duke of York’s private parts, how would that be if they hadn’t had a relationship?”

According to Allred, the Prince will be forced to reveal long-held records.

“Examples include texts, emails, direct messages, cell phone records, flight records, scheduling, and calenders,” she explained.

“He can’t destroy or spoil evidence.”

“He’ll have to make do with what he’s got, and it’ll be a difficult road for him.”

The Duke claimed in a disastrous interview with the BBC in late 2019 that he had never met Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

He claimed that when he was accused of meeting her, he was in fact celebrating his daughter Princess Beatrice’s birthday at a Pizza Express in Woking.

Beatrice could be summoned to court to testify, according to royal expert Angela Levin.

“If the case goes forward, one, it won’t be heard until the autumn, and two, it will involve Beatrice and other family members being brought to court,” she Levin told talkRADIO.

“He claimed he was eating pizza and couldn’t have gone to a nightclub with Virginia, and you have to prove it, and then you have to get his own family to support him.”

“I believe for a…

