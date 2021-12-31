From showing too much cleavage to crop tops, here are five ‘inappropriate’ outfits that got people kicked off flights in 2021.

When it comes to comfort, style, and whether or not you’ll be kicked off the plane, choosing your airport attire can be a difficult decision.

Despite the chaos in the travel industry this year, it appears that some flight attendants have gone above and beyond to enforce their dress codes.

A string of women have shared their holiday horror stories after being told their outfits were “inappropriate,” ranging from showing too much cleavage to crop tops.

We looked at five shocking stories from 2021 about passengers who were kicked off a flight – or nearly were – because of their clothing choices.

Another female passenger was denied boarding due to her attire, with the pilot stating that people who “show a lot of skin” are not welcome.

On January 13, 2021, Catherine Bampton, 23, of Australia, attempted to board a Virgin Australia flight from Adelaide while wearing a halter neck top.

The female staff member, however, stopped her and left her “publicly embarrassed.”

“She told me in front of everyone that the pilot wouldn’t let me board the plane because of the clothes I was wearing,” she explained.

“I was completely taken aback and perplexed because my clothes were not revealing.”

It was humiliating and embarrassing.”

Miss Bampton claimed that when she asked what was wrong with her outfit, she was told that “the pilot doesn’t like people showing too much skin.”

“I asked her if you couldn’t show your arms and back,” she continued, “and she didn’t know what to say.”

“Everyone else waiting to board the plane was sitting there watching […] and their mouths were open, staring in disbelief.”

She was only permitted to board the plane if she wore a jacket over her top.

“The dress guidelines on our aircraft are similar to other airlines here in Australia, and the vast majority of those who fly with us meet or exceed them,” a Virgin Australia spokesperson told Sun Online Travel.

“As Australia’s most popular airline, it’s always been our goal to make everyone who travels with Virgin Australia feel welcome and have a pleasant experience.”

“We’re conducting an investigation into the incident and have attempted to contact her in advance to learn more about what happened.”

We’re also reminding frontline team members about our guest dress code.”

This OnlyFans model was left “humiliated” after being told to cover up on a flight because her crop top was “inappropriate,” according to airline employees.

Isabelle Eleanore was on her way to Melbourne from the Gold Coast, Australia, when she was told off by…

