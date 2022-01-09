Here are seven of the best soup recipes, ranging from squash, lime, and chilli to broccoli and Stilton.

On cold winter days, warm up with our selection of delectable soups.

With some good bread, it’s a complete meal, and any leftovers keep well in the fridge or freezer.

2 medium onions, peeled and finely chopped2 medium carrots, peeled and finely chopped1tbsp dried mixed herbs2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped400g tin of chopped tomatoes1tbsp tomato purée2 medium courgettes, finely chopped200g green cabbage, finely chopped1 medium turnip, peeled and diced1.6 litres vegetable stock100g macaroni

Extra-virgin olive oilSmall bunch flat-leaf parsley, leaves only40g non-dairy Parmesan cheese, grated (optional)

Heat the oil in a large saucepan with a lid over medium heat.

With a large pinch of salt, cook for 10 minutes, or until the onions, celery, and carrots are just beginning to soften.

Cook for another two minutes, or until the garlic and herbs have released their fragrance.

Cover and stir in the chopped tomatoes, tomato purée, courgettes, cabbage, and turnip, followed by the stock.

Cook, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft.

Add the macaroni, beans, and cooked, diced potato to the soup; parboiling the potato before adding it to the soup prevents scum from forming on the surface due to the starch.

Cook an additional 15 minutes, or until the pasta is al dente.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Serve in bowls with a drizzle of olive oil, parsley, and grated nondairy cheese if desired.

Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul, written by Linda, Paul, Mary, and Stella McCartney, is published by Seven Dials and costs £26.

To place an order, go to smarturl.it/LindaMcCartneyBook.

This filling soup is packed with protein-rich black beans, sweet corn kernels, and Tex-Mex flavors.

This magnificent meal, served with tender, crumbly cornbread laced with just a hint of spice and perfect for dipping, will leave you and your guests with full stomachs and wide-eyed grins.

