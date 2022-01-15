From Ted Lasso to The Repair Shop, here are 15 shows to get you through January.

From Ted Lasso to The Repair Shop, here are 15 TV shows to help you beat the January blues.

To keep the January blues at bay, we’ve compiled a list of the most relaxing television shows.

The calming antidote to high-pressure cooking competitions and yelling chefs.

In the idyllic, bunting-draped Bake Off tent, everyone is friendly and helpful.

Paul Hollywood, the ostensibly tough judge, is really a purring silvery pussycat.

It’s the country’s safe haven, complete with soggy-bottomed innuendos and delectable cakes to sweeten the deal.

Get ready… bake!

Prime Video, All4

The misfit staff at Missouri megastore Cloud 9 develops cockle-warming camaraderie (and will they-or-won’t they romances) on the shop floor in this sweet-hearted retail comedy.

Many US workplace sitcoms are similarly happy-making – Brooklyn 99, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Silicon Valley are all strong contenders.

Netflix, TV2, ITV Hub

The Horrible Histories crew’s haunted house romp is currently the most consistently hilarious comedy on British television.

When a young couple (Kell Smith-Bynoe and Charlotte Ritchie, inset) inherits a crumbling stately pile, they are forced to share it with the spirits of previous residents.

Keep an eye out.

Choose your favorite ghosts (we have Robin, Julian, Mary, and Pat).

iPlayer from the BBC

We all need a little tender loving care now and then.

In this quietly gorgeous series, Antiques Roadshow meets Bagpuss.

Treasured heirlooms, from battered furniture to raggedy teddy bears, are painstakingly restored to their former glory at a workshop staffed by inspiringly skilled craftspeople.

Something in your eye and a soppy grin are guaranteed.

Prime Video, BBC iPlayer

Other panel shows may be more edgy or intelligent, but none are as hilarious as the Bafta-winning bluffing game.

The freewheeling chemistry between team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack, expertly conducted by host Rob Brydon, is the main attraction. Celebrity guests are good value (notably perennial show-stealer Bob Mortimer), but the main attraction is the freewheeling chemistry between team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack.

Is that, however, the truth or a huge lie?

Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, David

To be a Lasso fan, you don’t have to be a football fan.

A luxuriantly moustachioed American football coach tips up at an English Premier League club in this feel-good sitcom.

The traditional fish-out-of-water fare quickly transforms into something far warmer and wiser.

It’s no surprise that it’s won a slew of awards and is now Apple’s most popular streaming service.

Apple TV+

“More than a makeover,” as the saying goes.

