Here’s what to expect in 2022, from the best TV shows and films to street parties and major sporting events.

From the best television shows and films to street parties and major sporting events, here’s what to look forward to in 2022.

If you’re wishing that the year 2021 would hurry up and end, consider these pleasures that are well worth the wait and aren’t too far away.

Exceptional television.

On New Year’s Day, the BBC premieres The Touristcoming, a six-part thriller starring Jamie Dornan and set in the Australian outback.

Fans of Sally Rooney’s Normal People are eagerly anticipating the film adaptation of her novel Conversations With Friends.

In September, The Lord of the Ringswill premiere on Amazon Prime, making it the most expensive TV series ever made.

Netflix will release a fourth season of Ozark, a crime drama starring Laura Linney created by Jason Bateman, in January, and a second season of Bridgerton, one of the streaming giant’s most popular shows, is in the works.

Stranger Things has gotten a lot more attention recently.

Fantastical literature

The Love Songs of WEB Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers and To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara are two early novels to look out for.

In March, we get Anne Tyler’s French Braid, and in April, we get Jenifer Egan’s The Candy House, as well as Ali Smith’s Companion Piece, a follow-up to her Seasonal Quartet, which is written “as close to real time as possible,” aiming to reflect on the politics of our daily lives.

Young Mungo will be written by Douglas Stuart, the 2020 Booker Prize winner, and Trespasses, set during the Troubles, by Northern Irish writer Louise Kennedy, will be a thrilling debut.

That brings us to the end of the summer season.

Look for Jonathan Coe’s Bournville, which will be released in November and promises to take the country’s temperature over several decades.

Films of a large scale

In Uncharted, a prequel to the video games of the same name, we can see Twilight’s Robert Pattinson as Batman and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the movies.

Jessica Chastain plays a female agent in the film The 355.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets stars Jude Law, and Top Gun: Maverick introduces a new group of aviation graduates.

