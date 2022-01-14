From the Canary Islands to Cape Town to Miami, these are the best winter sun vacations to book right now.

From the Canary Islands to Cape Town and Miami, these are the best winter sun vacations to book now.

Madeira is shedding its image as a destination for retirees, and the Next Hotel in Funchal hopes to attract a new generation of tech-savvy young visitors.

In the lobby, there are arcade games, and guests can control everything from check-in to room keys and TVs using an app.

There is easy access to the sea alongside a large pool, which is unusual along the capital’s rocky coastline, and a rooftop bar offers sweeping views of the Atlantic and the volcanic hills that serve as a backdrop to the city.

Winter is a great time to visit the Portuguese archipelago because the cool ocean breezes are ideal for hiking and biking.

Double rooms start at €50 (£42, hotelnext.pt).

Proof of vaccination or an antigen test (within 48 hours) is required by Covid.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt.

Because guests in the lobby can peer up at swimmers through a window beneath the pool, the rooftop pool at the new Moxy Miami South Beach is one for the confident.

The newest addition to Marriott’s Moxy brand, which is known for its free cocktails upon check-in and neon pink logo, is a perfect fit for Miami.

Bright surrealist murals adorn the corridors, and design-led rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, with double bunk-bed rooms ideal for groups of four friends vacationing together.

There’s a Muscle Beach-inspired indoor-outdoor gym, six dining and drinking options, and complimentary pink bicycles to use while exploring the Art Deco district in style.Doubles from £252 (marriott.comen-ushotelsmiaox-moxy-miami-south-beach).

Covid requires proof of vaccination (under 18s are exempt) and an antigen test one day prior to travel (under twos are exempt).

The best time to visit Oman’s secluded south-west is during the winter.

The mountainous Dhofar region includes the Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve, one of the last wild Arabian leopard refuges, the Wadi Darbat waterfalls, and the Sumhuram Archaeological Park, an old frankincense trading port.

The Alila Hinu Bay resort, which opened last summer on a private bay overlooking the Arabian Sea, is a luxurious base from which to explore the local ecology and culture.

Its minimalist design is inspired by Omani design.

