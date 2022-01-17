From the country star’s’messy divorce’ to the quarterback’s ‘trying to run her over,’ inside Jay Barker and Sara Evan’s marriage.

From the country star’s’messy divorce’ to the quarterback ‘trying to run her over,’ inside Jay Barker and Sara Evan’s marriage.

Sara Evans, a country singer, and former Alabama football quarterback Nick Saban have been in a’messy divorce’ since August 2021.

According to Tennessee court records, Barker, 49, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to run Evans over with a vehicle.

Barker was booked into a Nashville county jail at 4.10 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s website.

Because it was a domestic violence case, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and given a (dollar)10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold.

According to court documents obtained by the Tennessean, Barker attempted to run over two people leaving a party around 1.30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the arrest affidavit, as they pulled into the driveway of a nearby home, Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missing.”

When Barker allegedly drove away, Evans allegedly contacted police.

According to the New York Post, he later returned to the scene and spoke with officers.

He was reportedly arrested after speaking with a number of witnesses.

According to the report, there was probable cause to believe Barker attempted to hit the victim with a vehicle illegally.

At 7.30 p.m. Saturday night, he was released after posting a (dollar)10,000 bond.

On March 22, a court date has been set.

Evans, 50, and Barker, 50, have been married since 2008.

The artist has eight studio albums and one holiday album under his belt.

Her net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)16 million.

According to reports, the couple was introduced by a mutual friend.

They were both going through divorces and had a lot in common.

On June 14, 2008, the couple married on a farm just outside of Nashville.

They were, however, separated and are now living in separate homes.

Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or chat at thehotline.org if you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story.