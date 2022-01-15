From the housekeeper’s death to Alex Murdaugh’s faked assassination, there are seven unanswered questions in the Murdaugh family murders.

From the housekeeper’s death to dad Alex’s faked assassination, there are seven unanswered questions in the Murdaugh murders.

THE infamous Murdaugh family murders will be the subject of a shocking special episode of 2020, which airs tonight.

New footage from exclusive interviews with Mallory Beach’s parents and family members will be included in the two-hour special, as well as details about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

The reputable South Carolina family first made headlines in 2019, when Paul Murdaugh, then a teenager, was involved in a boating accident that killed Mallory, who was 19 years old at the time.

Last summer, Paul and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were both shot and killed, and the family patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, was the one who discovered them.

Many strange events and circumstances surrounding the Murdaugh family have since surfaced, including Alex’s alleged theft of insurance settlement money intended for the family of the Murdaughs’ housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in a fall on their property in 2018.

Questions have also been raised about Stephen Smith’s unsolved 2015 roadside death.

After gathering new information about Paul and Maggie’s murders, authorities reopened Smith’s case.

Alex allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate him in September so that his remaining son “Buster” could collect life insurance money.

The murky circumstances surrounding the Murdaugh family’s case have sparked a slew of unanswered questions, which ABC News’ 2020 may address tonight.

Despite the fact that graphic details about Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s double homicide have surfaced, the killer, or killers, have yet to be identified.

Deputies arrived at the hunting lodge of a prominent legal family shortly after 10 p.m. on June 7 before requesting assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The bodies of the mother and son, both shot multiple times, were discovered yards apart near the dog kennels.

The mother and son were allegedly killed with two different firearms—an assault rifle and a shotgun, respectively.

The murders have yet to be linked to a motive or a suspect.

Stephen Smith, 19, was discovered dead on Sandy Run Road early the morning of July 8, 2015.

He died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to initial reports, but some responding troopers confidently reported that the injuries were gunshot wounds.

After discovering information in the investigation into the double homicide of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, the SLED reopened the Smith case.

Despite the fact that no members of the Murdaugh family have been officially linked to Smith’s death, according to Highway Patrol investigative files, investigators were repeatedly directed to Buster Murdaugh as someone who law enforcement should question in connection with Smith’s death.

According to ABC, ten of the 18 people interviewed in the case mentioned Murdaugh as a possible suspect.

There have been no details released about why the Smith case was…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.