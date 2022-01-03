From the last photos taken in 2019 to the email alert, here are seven chilling details about Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance.

From the last photos taken in 2019 to the email alert, there are seven chilling details in the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old blind girl.

A MISSING SEVEN-YEAR-OLD CHILD DISAPPEARED FROM HER NEW HAMPSHIRE HOME IN 2019, BUT WAS NOT REPORTED MISSING TO OFFICERS UNTIL THE END OF 2021, in a chilling mystery that has left cops baffled.

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since October 2019 at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, who said at a press conference on December 31 that the city’s police department only found out about her disappearance last week.

“It’s extremely concerning that we’ve had a two-year delay,” Aldenberg said.

“That doesn’t happen to us on a regular basis.”

As part of the investigation, the police chief revealed that “many family members” have been contacted.

Harmony’s parents, on the other hand, have yet to speak with detectives.

Harmony, who has been missing since she was five years old, is mentioned numerous times throughout the harrowing case.

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, police conducted a search warrant at 77 Gilford Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, in connection with Harmony’s disappearance.

Officers arrived shortly after 8 a.m. and remained until 2 p.m., according to reports.

According to city assessor records, the house was sold in 2020, just months after Harmony vanished.

The scene was cordoned off with tarps and police tape during the search, and much of the property was hidden from view.

A tent was visible in the backyard in drone footage shared on Twitter.

The house was hidden behind tarps from passers-by and next-door neighbors, but neighbors claimed that police dogs had entered the house.

At the time of the search, the current occupant of the house was reportedly absent.

Neighbors had reported “concerns” about the home’s condition to the police prior to the early-January investigation.

People in the neighborhood had reported concerns about the home’s living conditions to police, according to neighbors who spoke with the Union Leader.

Authorities, however, reportedly stated that nothing could be done.

The search was upsetting, according to a neighbor who requested anonymity, and they were surprised that the investigation had only just begun.

“I mean, it’s been two years,” said the next-door neighbor.

“Who goes looking for a small child like that for two years?”

The identity of the person who reported Harmony’s case to authorities is unknown, and the timeline of events remains a mystery.

According to a statement from Mayor Joyce Craig’s office to WMUR News 9, the mayor’s office received an email about Harmony in December 2021.

The email’s contents are unknown, but according to the outlet, it was “primarily about issues with…

