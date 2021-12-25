From The Queen to Emma Raducanu, these are my top ten females of the year.

There’s no denying that this has been a strange year.

It’s been a strange mix of despair, uncertainty, hope, and optimism.

It was clear from the start, even in deep lockdown, that the only way out was up.

It’s easy to feel like we’ve gone back to square one this week, with the uncertainty over whether the Christmas we’ve all hoped for and planned for will be allowed to happen.

However, given the number of people who have been double-jabbed and boosted, and counting,

I believe that this year will end on a much more positive note than 2020.

Despite such adversity and doubt, some women stood out in a year that could have been easily forgotten.

Here are my top picks.

Her Majesty has had a difficult year.

After a 73-year marriage, she said goodbye to her beloved Philip, her “strength and stay” in April.

Her Majesty’s health forced her to withdraw from public life, despite her best intentions.

Doctors’ orders to rest forced her to cancel a number of important events, including COP26 in Glasgow in November and her annual appearance at the Cenotaph to honor the war dead — the first time she had missed Remembrance Sunday due to illness.

She also had to sit through Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, in which they criticized the Royal Family and accused an unnamed royal of racism. Her eldest son, Andrew, has been dealing with sexual-abuse allegations for the past year.

She has maintained her dignity, strength, and resilience throughout, and she continues to be the rock and foundation of our country’s life.

What would we do if she wasn’t there?

Finally, in 2021, TV host Kate will be honored with a gong in the New Year Honours for her three decades of work in the industry.

This includes the moving documentary she produced about her husband Derek Draper’s battle with Covid.

Kate bravely shared her family’s struggle with Covid’s devastating effects on him — the longest-surviving coronavirus patient — in the hopes of educating and raising awareness.

Kate and her family have clearly been going through a very difficult time.

But let’s hope that 2022 is the beginning of a better era.

Despite a particularly difficult year for the Royal Family, Kate has quietly blossomed as she approaches her 40th birthday next month.

She has moved into a new phase of parenting, with Prince Louis now in nursery and Prince George and Princess Charlotte both in school, and has had more time to prepare…

